  • arrow
    LOG IN 
    • Log in using an option below.
         
      Forgot password?
      Login with Facebook
      Sign in with Twitter

  • REGISTER
ABOUT US
Shop Contact Us Submit Videos Who Are We? Hall Of Fame Advertising With PG Games Archive
BEST GAMES
Best games on iPhone Best games on iPad Best games on Apple Watch Best games on Android
FREE STUFF
Best free games on iPhone Best free games on iPad Best free games on Apple Watch Best free games on Android Competitions
GAME SALES
iPhone game sales iPad game sales Apple Watch game sales Android game sales
UPDATED GAMES
Latest iPhone game updates Latest iPad game updates Latest Apple Watch game updates Latest Android game updates
NEW RELEASES
New iPhone games New iPad games New Apple Watch games New Android games
MORE PG SITES
PG.biz PG FRANCE PG GERMANY PG Game Guides PG GameHubs PG Connects
MORE SM SITES
AppSpy Free App Alliance 148 Apps Android Rundown iPhone Quality Index iPad Quality Index Android Quality Index Swipe Magazine Best App Ever Awards
PARTNERS
Metacritic
GameRankings
Pocket Gamer on NewsNow
GamesTracker
dx.net
UK Mobile Pages Directory
Skinflint Price Comparison
Android header logo
| TRACK THIS GAME

Human Resource Machine Nintendo Switch review - How does it play docked?


For: Android   Also on: iPhone, iPad

Resourceful developers

Product: Human Resource Machine | Publisher: Tomorrow Corporation | Format: Android | Genre: Puzzle | Players: 1 | Version: Europe
 
Human Resource Machine Android, thumbnail 1
Image gallery >>
Human Resource Machine has been out for some time on iOS, Android, Steam, and a bunch of other platforms, but has just launched on Nintendo Switch.

Rather than bore you with a review of the game itself - though we will touch on it - we'd rather talk mostly about the experience in docked mode. That's the unique aspect of playing it on Switch.

Undocked, it plays exactly like the mobile version. You control it entirely with touch, and can't use the physical buttons at all. It's far too tactile an experience for that.

But enough of this ramble. Let's give you a brief update on what Human Resource Machine actually is.



Human Resource Machine

Human Resource Machine is a satirical puzzler that tasks you with programming your human workforce to perform a variety of different tasks. These tasks vary from popping an item on a conveyor belt to sorting items into different lists.

Programming your minions is really simple too. You have a bunch of commands which you paste onto a sheet to get your human to perform that task.

So if you want your human to go to the inbox, pick up a package, and drop it into the outbox, you paste 'inbox' then 'outbox' into the command sheet and watch as he performs the task. You can also throw in the 'jump' command to repeat these actions until the inbox is empty.

It's a simple set up, but the list of commands grows as quickly as the challenge does, so you're always kept on your toes.



How does it play docked?

Human Resource Machine is a nice game to play on the big screen. You use the right Joycon as a Wiimote-style wand to direct a cursor around the screen, using that to drop and drag the commands about.

It's fun, and provides the same tactile feel as touching the screen, though it does suffer from slightly less accuracy. The Joycon just isn't quite as accurate as the Wiimote was, and is a bit sluggish to move around.

Given that you're under no time pressure though, Human Resource Machine is perfectly comfortable to play in this manner. And if you don't fancy squishing the Switch into your face, playing on the TV is a more than worthwhile experience.

What's the verdict?

Human Resource Machine is an incredibly satisfying puzzler that offers a solid challenge without feeling too overwhelming. That's thanks to the drip-feed of new mechanics that you learn at a steady pace.



In handheld mode, it plays exactly like it does on mobile - albeit slightly less comfortably. The Switch is a bit chunkier, and less comfortable to hold than a mobile - without the Joycons attached at least.

The docked mode suffers from its own issues. The right Joycon offers a completely serviceable pointer to play with, but it's less accurate than using your finger. Given that you're never under any time pressure, this doesn't become too large an issue though.

Ultimately, if you can play Human Resource Machine on another platform, I'd recommend you do that instead. It's cheaper on iOS and Android, and those platforms provide a more comfortable experience.

If you can't, then we'd still thoroughly recommend grabbing this on Switch. It's perfectly playable as it is, and it's a puzzler that's absolutely worth checking out.
 
Human Resource Machine Nintendo Switch review - How does it play docked?
Reviewer photo
Glen Fox | 18 May 2017
This might not be the best version of Human Resource Machine, but it remains a puzzler well worth checking out
 
Have Your Say
POPULAR REVIEWS
RECENT COMMENTS
Launch
Quatros Origins out on iOS and Android now
Developers Corner
Launch
Zen Blocks is relaxing new mix of Tetris with Match 3 for puzzle fans!
Developers Corner
Launch
Artbreak - are you ready for a relaxing yet challenging puzzle game?
Developers Corner
General
The top 3 android phones for on-the-go player
Developers Corner
Launch
Assault Breaker lands on iOS and Android
Developers Corner
Launch
King of Booze: Drinking Game looks to be your ideal weekend companion
Developers Corner
Launch
New exciting physics puzzler ROTO now available to download for free
Developers Corner
Preview
Deep Sea Slots
Brus Media
General
Can videogame violence actually make the world a safer place?
Happylatte
General
No Deposit Bingo
Brus Media
Launch
Dubstep Hero
Brus Media
Launch
Robo & Bobo - New iOS & Android Release Coming Soon
Nice Touch Games
LATEST NEWS
LATEST VIDEOS
VIDEO REVIEWS