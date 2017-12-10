  • arrow
    LOG IN 
    • Log in using an option below.
         
      Forgot password?
      Login with Facebook
      Sign in with Twitter

  • REGISTER
ABOUT US
Shop Contact Us Submit Videos Who Are We? Hall Of Fame Advertising With PG Games Archive
BEST GAMES
Best games on iPhone Best games on iPad Best games on Apple Watch Best games on Android
FREE STUFF
Best free games on iPhone Best free games on iPad Best free games on Apple Watch Best free games on Android Competitions
GAME SALES
iPhone game sales iPad game sales Apple Watch game sales Android game sales
UPDATED GAMES
Latest iPhone game updates Latest iPad game updates Latest Apple Watch game updates Latest Android game updates
NEW RELEASES
New iPhone games New iPad games New Apple Watch games New Android games
MORE PG SITES
PG.biz PG FRANCE PG GERMANY PG Game Guides PG GameHubs PG Connects
MORE SM SITES
AppSpy 148 Apps Android Rundown iPhone Quality Index iPad Quality Index Android Quality Index Swipe Magazine Best App Ever Awards
PARTNERS
Metacritic
GameRankings
Pocket Gamer on NewsNow
GamesTracker
dx.net
UK Mobile Pages Directory
Skinflint Price Comparison
 ANDROID FEATURE

Hot Five: Tiny Metal got a big reaction, Shadowverse gave us some cards to reveal, and Marvel Future Fight's introduced loot boxes

The hot - hot - HOTTEST stories on PG this week
Product: Hot Five | Publisher:  | Format: Android, iPhone, iPad, Switch
 
Oh the weather outside is frightful, and nothing else is relevant from that song because it's cold and a little bit snowy here in England after the passing storm. 

But that's okay. It's been a great week in terms of news and chatter, with the release of some truly brilliant games to boot. What were the best five things to happen in the news this week, you say? Well, let's take a look. 
Tiny Metal got big love

After a bit of a lengthy wait, the turn-based strategy game Tiny Metal finally got a release date for Steam and Nintendo Switch. Arriving later this month, you've got to outwit your enemies (yes, including your friends) using your own combination of soldiers, weapons, and more. 

Subscribe to AppSpy on

Marvel Future Fight's gotten into gambling

If you missed the outcry over the weekend you should really read up on the MFF issue since it's a bit of a big'un. Following the game's recent update, the introduction of Ultimate Hero Chests has left a sour taste in fans' mouths as it is, essentially, a loot box system similar to that of Star Wars Battlefront 2. The update also brought in a few new characters, some of the best in the game, but two can only be obtained by buying an Ultimate Hero Chest which has a random payout. You see what the problem is here, right? 


Shadowverse let us reveal some cards

Jeez, this one blew up into the charts in a matter of hours. Not only was Pocket Gamer allowed to reveal some cards from the upcoming expansion pack, Chronogenesis, we were given a whopping four to shout about. As usual, one of the card's information got a little lost down the line but it all got sorted and we're looking forward to this next card pack and its new class. Yay!

Subscribe to AppSpy on

Bandai Namco MIGHT have a sneaky Switch conference

I know, I know, some of you absolutely hate the rumour train but sometimes it's too good NOT to hop aboard. Earlier this week, gaming journalist Marcus Sellar Tweeted out that Bandai Namco will apparently be hosting an event on December 15th. While the nature of the event wasn't specified, it was suggested that Nintendo would hold quite a big candle (i.e. Switch stuff). Whether this turns out to be true or not, we'll just have to wait and see. 

Monster Hunter Stories snuck out in Japan

This one was certain not one we predicted as the full 3DS version of Monster Hunter Stories arrived on the App Store and Google Play in Japan. No, seriously! Not only did the full games launch for about £13-ish, but a demo version is also available for those who want to have a quickie go at the game. Granted, this isn't as exciting for the west, but there's always hope it'll make its way overseas.  



Goodness, that's it for yet another week and it really feels like time's speeding up now, doesn't it? In just a fortnight we'll be preparing for Christmas and taking some well-needed R&R.

Hopefully your next week will be absolutely dandy, and I'll see you again right here next Sunday, folks. 
 
Reviewer photo
Emily Sowden 10 December 2017
Have your say!  
POPULAR FEATURES
RECENT COMMENTS
Launch
Quatros Origins out on iOS and Android now
Developers Corner
Launch
Zen Blocks is relaxing new mix of Tetris with Match 3 for puzzle fans!
Developers Corner
Launch
Artbreak - are you ready for a relaxing yet challenging puzzle game?
Developers Corner
General
The top 3 android phones for on-the-go player
Developers Corner
Launch
Assault Breaker lands on iOS and Android
Developers Corner
Launch
King of Booze: Drinking Game looks to be your ideal weekend companion
Developers Corner
Launch
New exciting physics puzzler ROTO now available to download for free
Developers Corner
Preview
Deep Sea Slots
Brus Media
General
Can videogame violence actually make the world a safer place?
Happylatte
General
No Deposit Bingo
Brus Media
Launch
Dubstep Hero
Brus Media
Launch
Robo & Bobo - New iOS & Android Release Coming Soon
Nice Touch Games
LATEST NEWS
LATEST VIDEOS
VIDEO REVIEWS