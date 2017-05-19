Hot Five: Payday goes mobile, creepy dystopian game Beholder is released and Oceanhorn 2 gets a lenghty reveal

Spy on your tenants from the comfort of your phone
To spy or not to spy? That's the question asked in Beholder, a PC game that made the jump to mobile and that features a dystopian world filled with tough moral choices à la Papers, Please.
Is Call of Duty WWII Switch bound?
Rumor mills are buzzing this week with what could be one of Nintendo's E3 announcements. It looks like a Call of Duty game could be ported to the Switch and what better title than Call of Duty: WWII to lead the charge?
Oceanhorn 2 might be mobile's best looking game
While looks aren't everything, it's tough to argue that Oceanhorn 2 is not one of mobile slickest looking game yet. It's not there yet animation-wise though but we still have some ways to go before we can all play it.
Looking for a good mobile FPS? Try Guns of Boom
This week saw the worldwide release of Guns of Boom, a game that was quite positively received here at PG and that we encourage everyone to try.
Famous franchise PC Payday coming to mobile
Another FPS coming to mobile is Payday: Crime War, a new mobile title that's built on the foundation of the PC/Console versions. Featuring some 4vs4 action, it'll require you to steal a bunch of things and escape while you can.
This was quite the week for releases as well with some fantastic new additions on both iOS and particularly Android which finally got some classics that took their sweet time to be ported.
That's all for me this week, have a great weekend everyone!