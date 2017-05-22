  • arrow
Find out why the Honor 8 Pro is perfect for Android gaming

Product: Honor 8Pro | Manufacturer: Huawei
 
Honor, the global smartphone brand for digital natives, is pulling out all of the stops for its latest flagship phone, the Honor 8 Pro. The Pro gives its 2016 flagship module, the Honor 8 a luxury upgrade, with premium updates to the phone’s design and hardware making for a slick mobile device with incredible processing power. Many of these shiny new features also happen to make the Honor 8 Pro one of the best phones on the market for gaming. Let’s take a look.



Screen Resolution

The Honor 8 Pro boasts a 5.7 inch, 1440 x 2560 QHD display. The HD screen produces sharp, crystal clear images whether you’re playing indoors or outside on the go. It also has full VR support -- the phone comes with the Cardboard and Jaunt VR app included.



Chip Set & Performance

Of course, a shiny display is nothing if your device can’t handle intensive workloads. The Honor 8 Pro features a Kirin 960 processor with four 2.4GHz cores and four 1.8GHz cores. That’s not too shabby. In fact, you’ll find that the Honor 8 Pro is capable of soaring through the most intensive of tasks. With 6GB of RAM to boot, the Honor 8 Pro packs quite a punch when it comes to gaming performance and multitasking.

The Vulcan API helps with the heavy lifting, too, boosting framerates and preventing lag at all costs.



Playing Time

The Honor 8 Pro’s new 4000 mAh battery allows for powerhouse gaming on the go, too. Improved battery life means you can play demanding games for 1.5 days without charging, or two full days of regular use. That’s great news for Pokemon GO fans.

The Honor 8 Pro promises cutting edge gaming at a price that won’t break the bank like some of the competition. If you want something that will carry you well into the future of Android gaming, the Honor 8 Pro is an excellent choice.
 
PREFERRED PARTNER FEATURE
From time to time Steel Media offers companies and organisations the opportunity to partner with us on specially commissioned articles on subjects we think are of interest to our readers. For more information about how we work with commercial partners, please visit http://www.steelmedia.co.uk/about-us/sponsorship-editorial-independence-policy/.
If you're interested in becoming a Preferred Partner please click here.
Reviewer photo
Pocket Gamer staff  22 May 2017
