The monochromatic puzzler Hidden Folks release on Android December 14th

Hidden Folks announcement!!!!



December 14th

- Android Release!!!

- 3 new Snow areas!!!

(free update whoooaaaaa)



Get an email when it's out: https://t.co/VUiQOnC5TQ pic.twitter.com/fE04xPrePr — Adriaan (@AdriaandeJongh) December 8, 2017

It's been a great week for Hidden Folks as not only has the game been named Best iPad game of 2017 , it's also just been announced that its Android version is finally on the way.If you haven't yet had the chance to dive into Hidden Folks and love a good hidden object puzzler, this one's got bags of charm. We were undoubtedly wooed by the game's gorgeous minimal design and the use of its charming, human-made sound effects, and now that it's coming to Android we know a ton of you guys are about to get super happy.Not only that, but the game will also be getting a free seasonal update as three new Snow areas are on the way. From the look of the teaser photo we're in for a picture hunt across a ski-slope in at least one of the areas and, jeez, is it gorgeous.Both the Android release and free update go live next Thursday, December 14th.