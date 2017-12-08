The monochromatic puzzler Hidden Folks release on Android December 14th

If you haven't yet had the chance to dive into Hidden Folks and love a good hidden object puzzler, this one's got bags of charm. We were undoubtedly wooed by the game's gorgeous minimal design and the use of its charming, human-made sound effects, and now that it's coming to Android we know a ton of you guys are about to get super happy.
Hidden Folks announcement!!!!— Adriaan (@AdriaandeJongh) December 8, 2017
December 14th
- Android Release!!!
- 3 new Snow areas!!!
(free update whoooaaaaa)
Not only that, but the game will also be getting a free seasonal update as three new Snow areas are on the way. From the look of the teaser photo we're in for a picture hunt across a ski-slope in at least one of the areas and, jeez, is it gorgeous.
Both the Android release and free update go live next Thursday, December 14th.