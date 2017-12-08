  • arrow
    LOG IN 
    • Log in using an option below.
         
      Forgot password?
      Login with Facebook
      Sign in with Twitter

  • REGISTER
ABOUT US
Shop Contact Us Submit Videos Who Are We? Hall Of Fame Advertising With PG Games Archive
BEST GAMES
Best games on iPhone Best games on iPad Best games on Apple Watch Best games on Android
FREE STUFF
Best free games on iPhone Best free games on iPad Best free games on Apple Watch Best free games on Android Competitions
GAME SALES
iPhone game sales iPad game sales Apple Watch game sales Android game sales
UPDATED GAMES
Latest iPhone game updates Latest iPad game updates Latest Apple Watch game updates Latest Android game updates
NEW RELEASES
New iPhone games New iPad games New Apple Watch games New Android games
MORE PG SITES
PG.biz PG FRANCE PG GERMANY PG Game Guides PG GameHubs PG Connects
MORE SM SITES
AppSpy 148 Apps Android Rundown iPhone Quality Index iPad Quality Index Android Quality Index Swipe Magazine Best App Ever Awards
PARTNERS
Metacritic
GameRankings
Pocket Gamer on NewsNow
GamesTracker
dx.net
UK Mobile Pages Directory
Skinflint Price Comparison
Android header logo

 ANDROID NEWS - UPCOMING

Printable version | Send to a friend

The monochromatic puzzler Hidden Folks release on Android December 14th


AND there's a free update coming too

Summary News Review Screens Videos Articles Tips  
Product: Hidden Folks | Publisher: Adriaan de Jongh | Genre: Puzzle
For: Android   Also on: iPhone, iPad, Apple TV
 
It's been a great week for Hidden Folks as not only has the game been named Best iPad game of 2017, it's also just been announced that its Android version is finally on the way. 
If you haven't yet had the chance to dive into Hidden Folks and love a good hidden object puzzler, this one's got bags of charm. We were undoubtedly wooed by the game's gorgeous minimal design and the use of its charming, human-made sound effects, and now that it's coming to Android we know a ton of you guys are about to get super happy. 

Not only that, but the game will also be getting a free seasonal update as three new Snow areas are on the way. From the look of the teaser photo we're in for a picture hunt across a ski-slope in at least one of the areas and, jeez, is it gorgeous. 

Both the Android release and free update go live next Thursday, December 14th. 
 
Reviewer photo
Emily Sowden 8 December 2017
Have your say! Related stories  
POPULAR STORIES
RECENT COMMENTS
Launch
Quatros Origins out on iOS and Android now
Developers Corner
Launch
Zen Blocks is relaxing new mix of Tetris with Match 3 for puzzle fans!
Developers Corner
Launch
Artbreak - are you ready for a relaxing yet challenging puzzle game?
Developers Corner
General
The top 3 android phones for on-the-go player
Developers Corner
Launch
Assault Breaker lands on iOS and Android
Developers Corner
Launch
King of Booze: Drinking Game looks to be your ideal weekend companion
Developers Corner
Launch
New exciting physics puzzler ROTO now available to download for free
Developers Corner
Preview
Deep Sea Slots
Brus Media
General
Can videogame violence actually make the world a safer place?
Happylatte
General
No Deposit Bingo
Brus Media
Launch
Dubstep Hero
Brus Media
Launch
Robo & Bobo - New iOS & Android Release Coming Soon
Nice Touch Games
LATEST NEWS
LATEST VIDEOS
VIDEO REVIEWS
Running!