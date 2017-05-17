Hearthstone is getting a quality of life update soon, including deck sharing and more

Hearthstone might have peaked in terms of player numbers but it's still going strong with its update plans. On top of bringing new cards and expansions to the game, it seems that Blizzard wants to bring some much requested features to Hearthstone in a couple of weeks.
Like the ability to complete your daily quests with a friend in private matches. It will work with almost all the quests and should make it easier and more fun for you to get some more gold.
Blizzard is also adding the ability to copy and paste new decks easily. You'll be able to copy your deck as soon as it's full and share it with the world. Anyone can import it just by pasting it into the game and if you lack a card in this specific deck, the game will offer some replacements.
Oh and if you log in this month you'll get three free packs just for showing up.
Maybe now's the time to get back huh?
