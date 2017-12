Let our mobile Harry Potter quiz sort you into the right Hogwarts House

Since Jam City will be working with Portkey Games to bring us Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery next year, we were pretty excited to hear that it'd be bringing us to Hogwarts.In the story-driven RPG, you'll work through seven magic-filled years, taking classes and dealing with all of the usual witch/wizard malarky.But, since we're super keen beans AND since we love mobile gaming we asked the question: can your mobile game preferences be used to sort you into Hogwarts houses? The answer: yes. Yes they can.Think you're up to the task? Have a go on our quiz below and don't forget to scream about your houses from the rooftops - er - in the comments below.