Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery is a story-driven RPG headed to iOS and Android in 2018

We know you're excited about Niantic's Harry Potter: Wizards Unite AR game, but that's not all Portkey Games is involved with. The story-driven RPG Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery is on the cards too, and it sounds pretty exciting.
If you're still upset your Hogwarts letter got lost in the post, Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery lets you live out a whole new sort of adventure. After making your own character, you can progress through the seven years of Hogwarts, participating in all magical classes and activities. Yes, that includes Defence Against the Dark Arts and Dueling.
"What an honor it is for Jam City to develop a mobile game for one of the largest and most iconic brands in history," said Chris DeWolfe, co-founder and CEO of Jam City. "As Harry Potter fanatics ourselves, we have great respect for the millions of people throughout the world who have followed the Harry Potter stories for more than 20 years. This game is a labor of love for our developers and artists, who are dedicated to creating the most magical entertainment and game play experience for everyone who adores J.K. Rowling's Wizarding World."
There's no specific release date for it yet, but we know it'll be coming to iOS and Android next year. You can find out more details on the game's official website.