Guns of Boom is getting a new eSports-focused mode, but is it too ambitious?

Just as Guns of Boom is pushing 20-million players on iOS and Android AND has earned itself a squeaky place in the App Store's 'Best of 2017', it's clear the game's got the audience. Better still, the eSports PRO Play mode is surprisingly... fair-sounding.
According to its press release, the mode is 'designed with fair play and balance in mind.' Players' stats (health, armour, weapon upgrades) will be normalised, meaning the outcome of the match will be totally skill-based and side-steps any calls of it being pay-to-win. At the moment, anyway.
There's no date on the mode's release just yet, but we'll be keeping an eye out.
What do you guys think of this entrance into the eSports scene? Are you down with it, or do you think it should've stayed as more of a casual thing? Let us know in the comments below.