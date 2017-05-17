Guns of Boom is the latest Overwatch-style shooter on mobile. But how does it handle? [VIDEO]

There are so many first-person shooters on mobile it's easy to lose count.



Quantity doesn't necessarily equal quality. however. While sniper games suit the touchscreen brilliantly, FPS can often be a bit of a nightmare to control.



Guns of Boom, the latest multiplayer FPS to hit iOS, feels good. Surprisingly good, actually. Check out the video above to find out why.