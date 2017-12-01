Super Mario Run, Bubble Witch 3 Saga, Crash Arena Turbo Stars, and more are Google Play's best games of 2017

In the US overall these guys came out on top for the most popular new games:
- Super Mario Run
- Bubble Witch 3 Saga
- Magic Tiles 3
- CATS: Crash Arena Turbo Stars
- Ballz
For the rest of the world there's a more detailed list available in a few different catagories. I can't say I disagree with most of the choices but there are one or two that took me by surprise.
- Best Game
- Most Competitive
- Clash Royale
- Transformers: Forged to Fight
- Golf Clash
- Battle Bay
- Arena of Valor
- Most Social
- Boggle With Friends
- Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp
- Pictionary
- Minecraft
- Bit Heroes
- Best Indie
- Miracle Merchant
- Flipping Legend
- SPACEPLAN
- The Witch's Isle
- Cat Quest
- Most Innovative
- Last Day on Earth: Survival
- Build a Bridge
- After the End: Forsaken Destiny
- I Love Hue
- Battlejack: Blackjack RPG
- Best to Pick Up & Play
- Pokemon: Magikarp Jump
- Cooking Craze
- Bubble Witch 3 Saga
- Homescapes
- Postknight
- Best for Kids
- Toca Life: Hospital
- Little Panda Restaurant
- Rhythm and Bears
- Strawberry Shortcake Hair
- Little Fire Station
- Most Popular
- Super Mario Run
- Bubble Witch 3 Saga
- Snake VS Block
- Golf Clash
- CATS: Crash Arena Turbo Stars