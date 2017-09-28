|
|
ANDROID FEATURE
New iOS, Android, and Nintendo Switch games out this week: Golf Story, Flower, Modern Combat Versus, and more
|
Love that 'new game' smell
Product: Golf Story
| Format:
Android, iPhone, iPad, AR, Switch, Board Game
Would you look at the time? Somehow it's Thursday again and it's time to check out what awesome handheld titles have graced us with their presence.
Whether you fancy a puzzler, action multiplayer, tactical battler, or just a good ol' time with an epic story, there's sure to be something for everyone.
iOS/AndroidBoundland
- Publisher: Umbrella Games LLC
- Price: F2P
- Platform: iOS/Android
"Boundland is a fun drag-and-release game where you navigate your multi-shaped character through lots of dark levels and scary boss fights.
"Eventide 3: Legacy of Legends
- Publisher: Artifex Mundi S.A.
- Price: F2P (full game unlock needed)
- Platform: iOS/Android
"Step into the shoes of Mary Gilbert - world renowned botanist and guardian of Fern Flower - to once again explore the mythical realm of Slavic fables. Travel to forgotten flying islands among the clouds to stop an evil sorcerer and gain the favor of a thunder god
."Middle-earth: Shadow of War
- Publisher: Warner Bros.
- Price: F2P
- Platform: iOS/Android
"Continue Talion's journey through Mordor and wage real-time battles to turn Sauron's army against him with the Champions of Middle-earth and your own personal Orc army
."Modern Combat Versus
- Publisher: Gameloft
- Price: F2P
- Platform: iOS/Android
"Drop into a free, fun online FPS that defines a new era of shooter games.
"Find the Balance
- Publisher: Digital Melody Games
- Price: F2P
- Platform: iOS
"Find the Balance is a puzzle like game joining an art of stone stacking with easy but challenging, one-finger mobile gameplay
."Art of War: Red Tides
- Publisher: Hero Entertainment
- Price: F2P
- Platform: iOS
"Team up and battle against commanders from all around the world. In Art of War: Red Tides, victory cannot be guaranteed by money, but strategy and teamwork
."Aka To Blue
- Publisher: Tanoshimasu Co.
- Price: £7.99/$7.99 on iOS, similar on Android
- Platform: iOS/Android
"The first console-quality smartphone shooter! Glide with silky smooth controls through a sea of bullets! SLASH THROUGH THE BULLET RAIN in this gripping vertical arcade-style bullet hell shooting game!
"Fly Fishing 3D II
- Publisher: Pascal Inc.
- Price: F2P
- Platform: iOS/Android
"The sequel of 'Fly Fishing 3D'! The fly fishing game that exceeded 4 million DL! Experience our new fly fishing game with overwhelmingly evolved 3D graphics!!
Also, it became more exciting by adding new elements: Underwater camera, new actions, fight scene, and competing with NPCs!
"Last Colossus
- Publisher: Game Stew
- Price: £1.99/$1.99
- Platform: iOS
"Last Colossus is an ACT/RPG game. You play as a commander who gains control of a giant robot after crash landing on a war-torn planet.
"Flower
- Publisher: Annapurna Interactive
- Price: £4.99/$4.99
- Platform: iOS
"Flower lets you take control of the wind as you explore and navigate beautiful, lush environments using motion controls. Journey through varied landscapes at your own pace, interacting with and changing the environment as you go, and find balance and harmony in your surroundings
."Dunkers 2
- Publisher: Colin Lane Games
- Price: F2P
- Platform: iOS
"It's time to hang with the Dunkers again and slam some dunks!
It's 1 on 1 basketball madness! steal the ball from your opponent and smash the backboard with an epic slam dunk
."Ticket to Ride: First Journey
- Publisher: Asmodee Digital
- Price: £1.99/$1.99 on iOS, similar on Android
- Platform: iOS/Android
"Ticket to Ride: First Journey is part of the famous Ticket to Ride board game series. In this version, players can embark on their very first ride and visit major European and American cities. The game is easy for the whole family to play together. The youngest players can now challenge the most experienced in Ticket to Ride First Journey
."Plain Escape
- Publisher: Tiny Games
- Price: F2P
- Platform: iOS/Android
"Tap the sides of your screen to move left and right across the plain. Collect spheres and booster items while dodging falling blocks and crumbling tiles to survive. The farther you go, the more difficult your escape becomes
."Sprocket
- Publisher: Pixonite LLC
- Price: F2P
- Platform: iOS
"Tap anywhere to leap from one pod to the next. Be sure not to land on the space between the pods, and don't let yourself get pulled into oblivion at the center of the screen. Enjoy!
"
AR GamesReflex Unit AR
- Publisher: Alex Hughes
- Price: £3.99/$3.99
- Platform: iOS(11)
"The year is 2035 and Tokyo has been overrun by an unknown force. Communications with the rest of Japan and the world are down. With the Tokyo Police and Japan Self Defence Force (JSDF) destroyed in the first few hours of the invasion, it is up to you as the rookie pilot of an experimental variable mech to fight back the invading forces.
"HoloGird: Monster Battle AR
- Publisher: HappyGiant LLC
- Price: F2P
- Platform: iOS(11)
"HoloGrid: Monster Battle AR is the new ARKit version of the award-winning, critically acclaimed Augmented Reality game by HappyGiant and Tippett Studio. This new, Free-To-Play ARKit, iOS11 Version, is a 'Board game come to life!" - featuring aspects of Collectible Card Games (CCG), Chess and other strategy games
."
Nintendo SwitchArcade Archives: Mario Bros
"It's the first game that used "Mario" in the title. Control Mario or Luigi in order to punch the enemies coming out of pipes from below to turn them over and then defeat them. In the two-player mode, both players can choose to work together or work against each other and enjoy the game in a myriad of ways
."Golf Story
"Golf Story combines the sheer excitement of golf with a serious story that plays out over 8 different courses. Play the story of a golfer who is forced to give up all that he holds dear for one last shot at accomplishing his dreams
."Conga Master Party
"The dance floor fills, the line gets longer… come on down, it's time to conga! Shake your virtual hips to the ridiculously fun arcade action of Conga Master as everyone fights to make the longest conga line possible. No rhythm required – anyone can conga!
"
