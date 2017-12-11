Final Fantasy meets Pokemon GO in the upcoming Geo-location RPG, Go Adventure!

Since the dawn of Niantic's AR triumph Pokemon GO last summer, a list of GO-like titles haven't been far behind. Go Adventure is the latest contender, but this one's pushing the boat out in terms of content.
Go Adventure is a Geo-Location RPG where you've got to form a party consisting of yourself and your Datamon (virtual creatures), and create a custom player team if you don't want to play solo. Together with whatever's in your arsenal, you've got to capture territory and defend it from enemy players.
You can drop resource-gatherers on the map to reap in-game currency, battle other players (including AI), craft items from found material, interact with AI story characters, build/decorate your own base, level up your party, and more.
Obviously, its clearest difference is its aesthetic. Rather than taking on a more modern design, New Reality Games has decided to go with something more retro, taking inspiration from the classic Final Fantasy games. A virtual joystick has also been implemented so you can still patrol your territory if you're sitting in a cafe, though it's still better if you head on out and patrol the area yourself.
The game's currently in late development and has 11 days left on Kickstarter, so you can check that out right here if you fancy it.
What I'll be interested to see is how Niantic will respond to the game considering its dislike of Draconius GO a couple of months ago. Granted, Go Adventure has a heck of a lot more features built into the game, but with a 'GO' in the title and a 'mon' at the end of its beasties, only time will tell whether Niantic starts pointing the finger.