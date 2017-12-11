  • arrow
    LOG IN 
    • Log in using an option below.
         
      Forgot password?
      Login with Facebook
      Sign in with Twitter

  • REGISTER
ABOUT US
Shop Contact Us Submit Videos Who Are We? Hall Of Fame Advertising With PG Games Archive
BEST GAMES
Best games on iPhone Best games on iPad Best games on Apple Watch Best games on Android
FREE STUFF
Best free games on iPhone Best free games on iPad Best free games on Apple Watch Best free games on Android Competitions
GAME SALES
iPhone game sales iPad game sales Apple Watch game sales Android game sales
UPDATED GAMES
Latest iPhone game updates Latest iPad game updates Latest Apple Watch game updates Latest Android game updates
NEW RELEASES
New iPhone games New iPad games New Apple Watch games New Android games
MORE PG SITES
PG.biz PG FRANCE PG GERMANY PG Game Guides PG GameHubs PG Connects
MORE SM SITES
AppSpy 148 Apps Android Rundown iPhone Quality Index iPad Quality Index Android Quality Index Swipe Magazine Best App Ever Awards
PARTNERS
Metacritic
GameRankings
Pocket Gamer on NewsNow
GamesTracker
dx.net
UK Mobile Pages Directory
Skinflint Price Comparison
Android header logo

 ANDROID NEWS - UPCOMING

Printable version | Send to a friend

Final Fantasy meets Pokemon GO in the upcoming Geo-location RPG, Go Adventure!

It promises a lot, but can it deliver?

Summary News Review Screens Videos Articles Tips  
Product: Go Adventure!
For: Android   Also on: iPhone, iPad
 
Since the dawn of Niantic's AR triumph Pokemon GO last summer, a list of GO-like titles haven't been far behind. Go Adventure is the latest contender, but this one's pushing the boat out in terms of content. 



Go Adventure is a Geo-Location RPG where you've got to form a party consisting of yourself and your Datamon (virtual creatures), and create a custom player team if you don't want to play solo. Together with whatever's in your arsenal, you've got to capture territory and defend it from enemy players. 

You can drop resource-gatherers on the map to reap in-game currency, battle other players (including AI), craft items from found material, interact with AI story characters, build/decorate your own base, level up your party, and more. 

Obviously, its clearest difference is its aesthetic. Rather than taking on a more modern design, New Reality Games has decided to go with something more retro, taking inspiration from the classic Final Fantasy games. A virtual joystick has also been implemented so you can still patrol your territory if you're sitting in a cafe, though it's still better if you head on out and patrol the area yourself. 

The game's currently in late development and has 11 days left on Kickstarter, so you can check that out right here if you fancy it.

What I'll be interested to see is how Niantic will respond to the game considering its dislike of Draconius GO a couple of months ago. Granted, Go Adventure has a heck of a lot more features built into the game, but with a 'GO' in the title and a 'mon' at the end of its beasties, only time will tell whether Niantic starts pointing the finger. 
 
Reviewer photo
Emily Sowden 11 December 2017
Have your say! Related stories  
POPULAR STORIES
RECENT COMMENTS
Launch
Quatros Origins out on iOS and Android now
Developers Corner
Launch
Zen Blocks is relaxing new mix of Tetris with Match 3 for puzzle fans!
Developers Corner
Launch
Artbreak - are you ready for a relaxing yet challenging puzzle game?
Developers Corner
General
The top 3 android phones for on-the-go player
Developers Corner
Launch
Assault Breaker lands on iOS and Android
Developers Corner
Launch
King of Booze: Drinking Game looks to be your ideal weekend companion
Developers Corner
Launch
New exciting physics puzzler ROTO now available to download for free
Developers Corner
Preview
Deep Sea Slots
Brus Media
General
Can videogame violence actually make the world a safer place?
Happylatte
General
No Deposit Bingo
Brus Media
Launch
Dubstep Hero
Brus Media
Launch
Robo & Bobo - New iOS & Android Release Coming Soon
Nice Touch Games
LATEST NEWS
LATEST VIDEOS
VIDEO REVIEWS
Running!