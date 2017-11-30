  • arrow
You can now visit your clan mates’ cities in Gladiator Heroes

The updates keep on coming

Christmas has come early for the fans of Gladiator Heroes. Not only did Genera Games drop a massive expansion on you just two weeks ago, but another has just launched that's equally as exciting.

The previous update introduced clans into the mix, finally giving you an opportunity to create and join alliances with fellow players. You could also chat with them, discussing crucial strategy, and share resources to create extra bonuses.

The latest update builds on these systems further. The highlight of the new features has to be the ability to visit your clan mates’ cities and check out their gladiators. Be careful though; this could lead to some nasty jealousy if they're doing better than you.



Next up is the ability to finally do something with all of those excess resources. You can now donate them to your clan in exchange for exciting time-limited bonuses. These include increased resource production, decreased waiting times, and even offensive and defensive combat bonuses.

You can also now buy premium gladiators, which come with guaranteed legendary weapons – some of the rarest items in the game. What an impressive way to become a hero of the gladiator world.

And the fun won't stop there. Genera is already making plans for the next update, which includes a special Christmas event and the highly-anticipated Clan Wars function.

Go ahead and immerse yourself in Gladiator Heroes on iOS or Android now.
 
Pocket Gamer staff  30 November 2017
