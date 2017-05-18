Classic side-scroller Ghouls'n Ghosts gets ported to mobile, out now on iOS and Android

Capcom is continuing to port its back catalog to mobile with Ghouls'n Ghosts, out right now on iOS and Android. It takes place right after Ghosts 'n Goblins and features the same kind of hard, side scrolling action that was found on arcades in the days.
It's.. not a game that is well suited to touch controls and so far it seems like the only option with controller support weirdly absent.
Capcom says that the game has been optimised for mobile with new difficulty levels and simplified control scheme but that sounds like a workaround rather than fixing the issue.
In any case, you can get it now on both iOS and Android if you wish.