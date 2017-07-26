ANDROID NEWS Printable version | Send to a friend Pocket Gamer has partnered with GameBench to help you learn if your phone is capable of running your favourite games Providing the ultimate service Product: GameBench | Manufacturer: GameBench Tweet Glen Fox by



Fortunately,



And now, GameBench has partnered with Pocket Gamer to provide these ratings directly in our reviews via a handy widget.



GameBench helps you find out how well your phone will run a game



Now, not only will you learn whether or not a game is worth your valuable time and cash, but you'll also learn whether or not your device can run it.



We'll also show you ratings for similar games, to help recommend an alternative if the game you want to play runs poorly.



Thanks to GameBench, Pocket Gamer now provides the ultimate service for mobile gamers.



If you'd like to learn more about it, and how it will function on Pocket Gamer, check out the full description over on our sister site,

