Gold-Award winning Galaxy on Fire 3 - Manticore is out now on Android

If you were looking for a great space sim on mobile in the early days of the App Store, you had to check out Galaxy on Fire 2, a portable version of Elite that really punched above its wait. Naturally its sequel, Galaxy on Fire 3 - Manticore, was hotly anticipated.
While it may have been the most divise Galaxy on Fire yet due to its freemium nature, our own Harry Slater loved the game, giving it a 9/10 and saying that it was a "gorgeous looking shooter that pushes the series into the modern mobile age".
You can check it out now in any case as the game's available for free.