Galaxy of Pen and Paper is a neat sci-fi RPG with a lot of class, out now on iOS and Android

The eagerly awaited Galaxy of Pen and Paper has finally touched down on iOS and Android, and we think it was definitely worth the wait.
Galaxy of Pen and Paper is a turn-based meta RPG which mashes together tabletop games and science fiction in a rather successful way. If you don't believe me, go check out its review and witness our very own Mr. Slater gushing over it.
Aside from thought-provoking turn-based combat, you'll also be able to play around with its RPG elements, customising the game to your liking. From the classes of your characters to your battle encounters, it's all in your hands.
Having won Pocket Gamer's Gold award we highly recommend you check the game out. Grab it on the App Store for £4.99/$4.99, or on Google Play for a similar price.