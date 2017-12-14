ANDROID FEATURE

Pocket Gamer Advent Calendar 2017 - Day fourteen: Galaxy of Pen and Paper



Galaxy of Pen and Paper



is a spiritual successor to the awesome







Aside from that, this is Pen and Paper as you know and love it. You still play as a games master and have to send a bunch of nerds on turn-based, tabletop-style adventures.



At review, we gave it a Gold Award and described it as: "A wonderful mix of RPG ideas that deserves to be played by as many people as possible".



Pop it in my stocking, would you?



Not so fast! First you have to sign up to the App Army



Loading... If you can't see the form, click here.



And that's it. We'll be back each day with a brand new game right up until Christmas day. So keep checking back at 5PM GMT.



What's the App Army?



The App Army is Pocket Gamer's very own community of mobile game experts. Each week, we provide them with a bunch of free codes and early access to the hottest upcoming games so they can provide their thoughts in features like this.



We also host regular community-driven events with them in mind like tournaments, giveaways, and multiplayer evenings.



To join, simply follow this

Galaxy of Pen and Paper is a spiritual successor to the awesome Knights of the Pen and Paper series. This time around, the focus is on sci fi rather than fantasy.Aside from that, this is Pen and Paper as you know and love it. You still play as a games master and have to send a bunch of nerds on turn-based, tabletop-style adventures.At review, we gave it a Gold Award and described it as: "A wonderful mix of RPG ideas that deserves to be played by as many people as possible".Not so fast! First you have to sign up to the App Army here , then fill in the super quick Google Form below.And that's it. We'll be back each day with a brand new game right up until Christmas day. So keep checking back at 5PM GMT.The App Army is Pocket Gamer's very own community of mobile game experts. Each week, we provide them with a bunch of free codes and early access to the hottest upcoming games so they can provide their thoughts in features like this.We also host regular community-driven events with them in mind like tournaments, giveaways, and multiplayer evenings.To join, simply follow this link to the page on Facebook.

Chestnuts roasting on an open fire? Jack Frost nipping at your nose? In reality, Christmas isn't anything like the movies. We rarely get snow in the UK, and we know more Scrooges than Santa Clauses.But it's not all bad. To help spread some Christmas cheer, Pocket Gamer has decided to run its very own Advent Calendar. Each day, we'll give away one of the best games of the year from December 1st right up to Christmas day itself.We don't want to spoil the surprise, so we'll publish the complete list of our best games of 2017 after Christmas. That's right in time for the January sales anyway, so you can grab yourself some of them on the cheap if you don't win.But enough of all that. Let's take a look at today's offering.