Futurama: Worlds of Tomorrow will contain new, original animation and some varied gameplay

We finally got our first look at Futurama: Worlds of Tomorrow with the teaser trailer posted below:As you can see, the game will feature some city building, as well as combat and some sort of... dialogue system? The best thing about this announcement is the fact that the game will contain new, original animation never seen before written with the cast of the show.It should be launched or soft launched soon and we'll be there to tell you where to get it.