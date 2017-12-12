  • arrow
Face the darkness in the action platformer Flora and the Darkness, available on iOS and Android

Hop, hop, and away

Product: Flora and the Darkness | Publisher: 1DER Entertainment
For: Android   Also on: iPhone, iPad
 
It's time to face the darkness and fight in Flora and the Darkness, a charming new action platformer from 1DER-entertainment. Flora is a mystical light being who sets out on a journey to flee the encroaching darkness and save her home planet.

The game features a gorgeous art style with lush blues and greens, and each level is filled to the brim with items to collect, challenges to complete, and yes, even tough bosses. Here's what we learned about Flora and the Darkness from our time with the game.



A race to freedom

Flora and the Darkness plays a bit like an auto-runner platformer. Little Flora will run automatically, putting you in control of jumping to ensure that she makes it through each level safely.

The game's one touch controls make it quite easy to learn the game--you simply tap your finger on the screen to jump. However, you'll find the environmental challenges ramping up as you progress, which will keep you on your toes, but will never cause needless frustration.

All of this plays out across 21 different levels. They're quite short, which makes Flora and the Darkness an excellent game to play on a commute and short bursts.

A world of wonder

Flora and the Darkness boasts a stunning art style. Set on an alien planet, you'll be exploring a beautifully verdant world full of crumbling alien technology slowly being consumed by a mysterious darkness set on consuming anything it touches.

Each level introduces something new, from lazily swinging wind turbines to swinging bridges that all add to the game's atmosphere. The music, too, is quite lovely, and perfectly encapsulates Flora's bittersweet journey as she's forced to flee from her home.



Finding help along the way

Flora's not completely alone, though. She'll find plenty of help along the way. The levels are scattered with powerups and other aids that will prove vital to her success. Trees of Life are spread throughout each level, serving as check points in case you die before you reach the portal at the end.

Players will also find "presents" sprinkled across levels that offer up extra lives, in-game currency, and other power ups that will make your harrowing journey a bit more easier. It's a fun treat to see what's inside each present you find.

Flora and the Darkness is a beautiful game full of high stakes adventure that will inspire any gamer. What are you waiting for? You can play it right now on iOS and Android.
 
PREFERRED PARTNER FEATURE
From time to time Steel Media offers companies and organisations the opportunity to partner with us on specially commissioned articles on subjects we think are of interest to our readers. For more information about how we work with commercial partners, please visit http://download.steelmedia.co.uk/terms/SM-Sponsorship-Editorial-Independence-Policy.pdf.
If you're interested in becoming a Preferred Partner please click here.
Reviewer photo
Pocket Gamer staff  12 December 2017
