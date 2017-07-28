9 things we learned from today's Fire Emblem: Heroes broadcast

- Bound Hero Battle - August 7th
- This time around you'll have to come up with clever strategies before facing the powerful mages, Cecilia and Lilina.
- Grand Hero Battle - Late August
- Coming soon you'll be able to battle Valter: Dark Moonstone. He's equipped with Cursed Lance, a skill exclusive to his unit.
- Tempest Trials - August 11th
- Reunited at Last follows on from the previous Shadows of Valentia-themed Trial. You can still earn rewards from racking up points, and it looks like we've got a new character on the way.
- There's also some changes coming to TT, including continuous auto, team management, new 'normal difficulty' battles, score bonuses, and stat boosts (for bonus allies).
- Version 1.6 Update - Starting in August
- New Arena Mode: clearing a map'll throw you straight into the next battle.
- Arena Assault (coming August 8th): for experienced summoners only.
- Special Items and Sacred Coins: carry up to three Special Items into Arena Assault, and earn these coins based on your rank.
- Catalog of Heroes: lets you look at all of the Heroes you've met so far.
- Other changes: Max Hero Merit limit raised to 3,000, improvements to the Training Tower, and boosts to EXP and SP earned in the Arena.
- Special Event, Nohrian Summer - July 28th, 0:00 AM PT
- Four more Heroes slip into their swimsuits and replace their weapons.
- Voting Gauntlet - August 1st, 0:00 AM PT
- Six-Month Anniversary - Beginning August 7th
- Log-in Bonus: get two orbs each time you log in during the event which'll run twice through Aug 7-22nd, and Aug 22nd to Sept 11th. 40 Orbs up for grabs.
- Quests and Special Maps: daily Training Tower quests, extra Sacred Seal quests, turn limit special maps, and daily special maps.
- Starter Support Event: Hero Fest Summoning Focus, starting August 10th, and log-in bonus.
- Appearance Rate Change - Beginning August 7th
- Three/four star appearances will be swapped, meaning that it'll be easier to summon four-star Heroes.
- Free First Summon - Beginning August 7th
- For the Summoning events happening in August, your first summon for each Focus will be free.