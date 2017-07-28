  • arrow
ANDROID NEWS

 ANDROID NEWS

9 things we learned from today's Fire Emblem: Heroes broadcast

Battles, battles, battles, and orbs

Product: Fire Emblem: Heroes | Publisher: Nintendo | Genre: Strategy
For: Android   Also on: iPhone, iPad
 
As we mentioned yesterday, Fire Emblem: Heroes was hosting a stream in the early hours of this morning (or evening for those outside of Europe), and here's what we learned. 


  • Bound Hero Battle - August 7th
    • This time around you'll have to come up with clever strategies before facing the powerful mages, Cecilia and Lilina. 

  • Grand Hero Battle - Late August
    • Coming soon you'll be able to battle Valter: Dark Moonstone. He's equipped with Cursed Lance, a skill exclusive to his unit.

  • Tempest Trials - August 11th
    • Reunited at Last follows on from the previous Shadows of Valentia-themed Trial. You can still earn rewards from racking up points, and it looks like we've got a new character on the way.
    • There's also some changes coming to TT, including continuous auto, team management, new 'normal difficulty' battles, score bonuses, and stat boosts (for bonus allies).

  • Version 1.6 Update - Starting in August
    • New Arena Mode: clearing a map'll throw you straight into the next battle.
    • Arena Assault (coming August 8th): for experienced summoners only. 
    • Special Items and Sacred Coins: carry up to three Special Items into Arena Assault, and earn these coins based on your rank. 
    • Catalog of Heroes: lets you look at all of the Heroes you've met so far. 
    • Other changes: Max Hero Merit limit raised to 3,000, improvements to the Training Tower, and boosts to EXP and SP earned in the Arena. 

  • Special Event, Nohrian Summer - July 28th, 0:00 AM PT
    • Four more Heroes slip into their swimsuits and replace their weapons.

  • Voting Gauntlet - August 1st, 0:00 AM PT

  • Six-Month Anniversary - Beginning August 7th
    • Log-in Bonus: get two orbs each time you log in during the event which'll run twice through Aug 7-22nd, and Aug 22nd to Sept 11th. 40 Orbs up for grabs.
    • Quests and Special Maps: daily Training Tower quests, extra Sacred Seal quests, turn limit special maps, and daily special maps. 
    • Starter Support Event: Hero Fest Summoning Focus, starting August 10th, and log-in bonus.

  • Appearance Rate Change - Beginning August 7th
    • Three/four star appearances will be swapped, meaning that it'll be easier to summon four-star Heroes. 

  • Free First Summon - Beginning August 7th
    • For the Summoning events happening in August, your first summon for each Focus will be free.
Reviewer photo
Emily Sowden 28 July 2017
