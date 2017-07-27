There's a 15-minute broadcast for Fire Emblem: Heroes tomorrow

In a similar fashion to the previous ten-minute broadcast, Ninty hasn't given us any details about what to expect. Last time around we got some juicy information regarding the upcoming Grand Hero Battles, Voting Gauntlets, and in-game events, so I wouldn't be surprised if we saw the same thing.
The one major difference this time around is that aside from the usual Japanese stream, there'll also be a stream in English so no need to wait for translations.
You can watch the event right here on the YouTube page once it starts at the following times:
- 8:30 PM PT
- 11:30 PM ET
- 4:30 AM in the UK
- 5:30 AM in Europe