There's a 15-minute broadcast for Fire Emblem: Heroes tomorrow

8:30 PM PT



11:30 PM ET



4:30 AM in the UK



5:30 AM in Europe

We haven't seen a Fire Emblem: Heroes stream since April , but tomorrow's one is only going to be a nipper.In a similar fashion to the previous ten-minute broadcast, Ninty hasn't given us any details about what to expect. Last time around we got some juicy information regarding the upcoming Grand Hero Battles, Voting Gauntlets, and in-game events, so I wouldn't be surprised if we saw the same thing.The one major difference this time around is that aside from the usual Japanese stream, there'll also be a stream in English so no need to wait for translations.You can watch the event right here on the YouTube page once it starts at the following times:Source: Nintendo Everything