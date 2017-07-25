The bullet hell-lite Finger-Fu polishes graphics, balances difficulty, and much more in its latest Android update

Originally released in November last year, in Finger-Fu your finger is the kung-fu master protagonist in this story, and you've got to evade a variety of different weapons to stay alive in this bullet hell-lite game. That sounds like an odd concept but stay with me here.
The recently-released version 1.1 brings with it a number of tweaks, additions, and fixes. Check out the full changelog below.
- A new menu option: Dojo. Use coins you collected to customize your finger with trails & indicators!
- An adversary in the form of a giant foot.
- Re-polished graphics. Almost nothing has been left untouched.
- Balancing: Teleport now spawns an explosion that destroys traps
- Balancing: Intensity now climbs over time, as opposed to multiplicator-based
- Now supports 2 languages: English and German (Depending on your device language)
- 12 new achievements
- Cloud saves