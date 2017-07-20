ANDROID WALKTHROUGH Final Fantasy XV: A New Empire cheats and tips - A guide to every building Home sweet home Product: Final Fantasy XV: A New Empire | Publisher: | Format: Android, iPhone, iPad | Genre: Multiplayer Android, iPhone, iPadMultiplayer Tweet Jillian Werner by Image gallery >>



In this game, players are in charge of expanding their personal Empire by constructing a variety of buildings and defences that will allow them to both fend off others players' invading armies and conquer other cities themselves.



There are a lot of structures and menus to navigate and sometimes simply finding the location you need can be a challenge. Our Buildings guide will show what a Building looks like, its description and purpose, its stats when first built and upgraded to level 2, as well as whether it can be accessed via the quick-nav "More" menu.



We've excluded a few Buildings--like the Advanced Armory and Memorial--which are not available to be constructed until later in the game.



Fantasy Empire

Armory Description: "The Armory allows you to Craft Equipment for your Hero and combine Gems and Materials to improve their quality. Crafting Equipment rewards Hero EXP." The Gist: You can equip your Hero with items found or crafted via the More Menu > Hero or by tapping his icon in the upper-left corner of your Empire view. These items often provide bonuses to your entire Empire, like +50% food production, so they are very valuable. Stats at Level 1: Standard Equipment Crafting Cost Reduction: 1% Stats at Level 2: Standard Equipment Crafting Cost Reduction: 2% Available on More Menu: Yes - Row 3, Column 2 "Crafting" Banishment Portal Description: "Banish an enemy Hero to activate these boosts. You must have a level 20 Citadel or higher to have your Hero banished or to banish others." The Gist: The Banishment Portal comes in handy once you begin taking on higher level battles. Banishing an enemy's Hero can have strong repercussions on their Empire as they will lose that Hero's boosts. Stats at Level 1: Attack: 1%

HP: 1%

Speed: 1% Stats at Level 2: Attack: 1%

HP: 1%

Speed: 1% Available on More Menu: No Bank Description: "Build and Upgrade your Banks to increase Gil production. Construct multiple Banks to increase overall production." The Gist: The Bank produces Gil, one of the primary resources required for buildings, upgrades, troops, etc. More, and higher level, Banks allow you to produce Gil faster and store more of it in total. Stats at Level 1: Rate/Hour: 50

Resource Caps: 25,000 Stats at Level 2: Rate/Hour: 90

Resource Caps: 29,000 Available on More Menu: No Barracks Description: "The Barracks allows you to train more troops at the same time in the Training Grounds. Construct multiple Barracks to increase your overall Training Capacity." The Gist: Similar to the Hospital Ward and the Hospital, the Barracks simply lets you queue up more Troops for training at one time. Even with multiple Barracks, however, you will only be able to train one type of Troop at once. You can also dismiss Troops from the Barracks. Stats at Level 1: Training Queue: 10 Stats at Level 2: Training Queue: 20 Available on More Menu: No Citadel Description: "Leveling up your Citadel unlocks new upgrades for your Empire and provides extra bonuses and rewards." The Gist: The Citadel is your Empire's main hub and the backbone of most upgrades. Almost anything you build or upgrade will require a certain Citadel level. Consider your Citadel's level representative of your Empire's progress as a whole. Stats at Level 1: Guild Help maximum: +1

March Size: 1,000

March Slots: +1

Troop Capacity: 900,000

Barracks, Hospital Ward, Gold Mine Stats at Level 2: March Size: 2,000

Troop Capacity: 1,000,000 Available on More Menu: No Embassy Description: "Upgrading your Embassy increases your reinforcement-housing Capacity. The owners of the reinforcing Troops pay their upkeep. If you need to be defended, ask your Guild to send some reinforcements!" The Gist: The Embassy allows your Guildmates to assist you by sending their own Troops to help reinforce and defend your Empire. This is helpful if you've been scouted by a stronger Empire and won't be able to build all the necessary defences in time. Stats at Level 1: Reinforcement Capacity: 15,000 Stats at Level 2: Reinforcement Capacity: 17,500 Available on More Menu: No Guild Hall Description: "The Rally Leader is the person who initiates the war. Only the Rally Leader's Hero may lead a War Rally. Any troops donated to the Rally will take on all the attributes of the Rally Leader. This includes Research, Boosts, Hero Skills and Equipment, Realm Titles, and Banishment Portal Boosts." The Gist: The Guild Hall allows you to assist Guildmates in offensive attacks. You won't need to worry about building this until you've joined a Guild. Stats at Level 1: Rally Capacity: 30,000 Stats at Level 2: Rally Capacity: 35,000 Available on More Menu: No Hero Monument Description: "The Hero Monument gives your Hero an EXP bonus. If your Hero becomes banished and you choose to hire a new Hero, the Hero Monument will save a certain amount of EXP and put it towards your new Hero. A higher level Hero Monument will provide a bigger EXP bonus and retain more EXP from a banished Hero." The Gist: The Hero Monument is sort of like the Resource Vault, but for your Hero's EXP. Prior to reaching Citadel level 20 when banishment first becomes a threat, a Hero Monument is still useful in providing a bonus to all Hero EXP earned. Stats at Level 1: Hero EXP Retention: 46%

Hero EXP Modifier: 5% Stats at Level 2: Hero EXP Retention: 47%

Hero EXP Modifier: 6% Available on More Menu: No Hospital Description: "Upgrade your Hospital to increase Troop Healing Speed. The Hospital only heals wounded Troops defending your Empire, it does not treat reinforcing Troops. Build Hospital Wards to increase your Troop Healing Capacity." The Gist: If your Empire is attacked and Troops are injured, they will automatically be sent to the Hospital to be treated. Troops that cannot fit in the Hospital or its Wards may die. Stats at Level 1: Injured Troop Capacity: 100

Hospital Healing Speed: 2% Stats at Level 2: Injured Troop Capacity: 300

Hospital Healing Speed: 4% Available on More Menu: No Hospital Ward Description: "Upgrade your Hospital Ward to increase the number of troops your Hospital can treat. Build multiple Hospital Wards to increase your overall Hospital Capacity." The Gist: Similar to the Training Grounds and Barracks, Hospital Wards merely act as capacity increases for the Hospital, allowing more Troops to be treated and saved after a battle. Stats at Level 1: Injured Troop Capacity: 100 Stats at Level 2: Injured Troop Capacity: 200 Available on More Menu: No Prison Description: "The Prison allows you to capture and detain other Citadel-level-15 Heroes. When you reach Citadel level 20, you can also build a Banishment Portal that will allow you to banish Citadel-level-20 Heroes or higher. Upgrade both buildings to banish enemy Heroes more quickly. A higher-level Hero takes longer to Banish." The Gist: The Prison works best with the Banishment Portal, but is otherwise a temporary holding cell prior to actually banishing an enemy's Hero. Stats at Level 1: Detention Time Decrease: 02:00:00 Stats at Level 2: Detention Time Decrease: 02:07:00 Available on More Menu: No Proving Grounds Description: "Enter the Proving Grounds and slay monsters for valuable rewards! Each hit on the monster will drop resources or useful items, and killing the monster will produce a wall of chests for you to choose your own reward." The Gist: Send your Hero on one-v.-one battles against monsters to earn valuable rewards. The battles require Elixir or Loyalty Points in order to attack, so this building is more useful once you've joined a Guild. Stats at Level 1: Access Level 1 Monster Battles Stats at Level 2: Access Level 2 Monster Battles Available on More Menu: Yes - Row 2, Column 1 "Proving Grounds" Resource Vault Description: "Upgrading your Resource Vault will protect more resources if an enemy attacks." The Gist: The Resource Vault ensures you won't lose everything in case of an enemy invasion. Attacking players will not be able to take anything stored in your Resource Vault, and you can decide which resources' protection to prioritise. Stats at Level 1: Resource Vault: 500,000 Stats at Level 2: Resource Vault: 542,000 Available on More Menu: No Trading Post Description: "The Trading Post allows you to deliver Resources to Guild Members. Upgrade it to increase your Resource Help Capacity and reduce the tax rate." The Gist: Like the Guild Hall, the Trading Post is only valuable once you've joined a Guild, but it is an important part of being a helpful teammate once you do. Stats at Level 1: Resource Help Capacity: 5,000

Trading Post Tax: 50% Stats at Level 2: Resource Help Capacity: 14,000

Trading Post Tax: 49.5% Available on More Menu: No Training Grounds Description: "Level up your Training Grounds to boost your Training Queue and increase Training Speed." The Gist: The Training Grounds are where you'll actually create the Troops used to defend your Empire or attack other players' bases. If you lose Troops in battle, you can replenish them by training more here. Stats at Level 1: Training Queue: 20

Training Speed: 1% Stats at Level 2: Training Queue: 30

Training Speed: 2% Available on More Menu: Yes - Row 2, Column 4 "Train" University Description: "Upgrading your University speeds up your Research and unlocks new improvements for your Empire." The Gist: The University provides a lot of permanent unlockable benefits. You can increase your resource production, unlock stronger defences, learn new Hero skills, etc. Stats at Level 1: Research Speed: 1% Stats at Level 2: Research Speed: 1.2% Available on More Menu: Yes - Row 3, Column 4 "Research" Wall Description: "Traps defend your Empire against attackers, so be sure to build plenty of them! Upgrade your Wall to increase Trap Capacity." The Gist: The Wall is where you reinforce your defences against any invading players. Having reinforced walls and other traps will reduce your Troop casualties in case of an invasion, and give you a better chance of victory. Stats at Level 1: Maximum Trap Count: 3,000

City Defense Attack Bonus: 10% Stats at Level 2: Maximum Trap Count: 3,500

City Defense Attack Bonus: 15% Available on More Menu: Yes - Row 3, Column 1 "Build Traps" Watchtower Description: "The Watchtower will warn you of all Marches that target your Empire or its Encampments. This includes Trades, Attacks, Reinforcements, and Scouts." The Gist: The Watchtower is essential for knowing what's happening to your Empire when you're playing or away. Being alerted to an impending attack can give you extra time to shore up your defences, or plan a counter-attack if your Watchtower is high enough level to tell you the invader's name. Stats at Level 1: Warns of incoming marches on Empires, resource tiles, or the Crystal. Stats at Level 2: No difference - next enhancement at level 5. Available on More Menu: No Energy Extractor Description: "Build and Upgrade Energy Extractors to increase your Empire's Energy Production and Capacity." The Gist: The Energy Extractor produces Energy, one of the primary resources required for buildings, upgrades, troops, etc. More, and higher level, Energy Extractors allow you to produce Energy faster and store more of it in total. Stats at Level 1: Rate/Hour: 50

Resource Caps: 25,000 Stats at Level 2: Rate/Hour: 90

Resource Caps: 29,000 Available on More Menu: No Farm Description: "Build and Upgrade Farms to increase your Empire's Food Production and Capacity." The Gist: The Farm produces Food, one of the primary resources required for buildings, upgrades, troops, etc. More, and higher level, Farms allow you to produce Food faster and store more of it in total. Stats at Level 1: Rate/Hour: 50

Resource Caps: 25,000 Stats at Level 2: Rate/Hour: 90

Resource Caps: 29,000 Available on More Menu: No Mine Description: "Build and Upgrade Mines to increase your Empire's Metal Production and Capacity." The Gist: The Mine produces Metal, one of the primary resources required for buildings, upgrades, troops, etc. More, and higher level, Mines allow you to produce Metal faster and store more of it in total. Stats at Level 1: Rate/Hour: 50

Resource Caps: 25,000 Stats at Level 2: Rate/Hour: 90

Resource Caps: 29,000 Available on More Menu: No Quarry Description: "Build and Upgrade Quarries to increase your Empire's Stone Production and Capacity." The Gist: The Quarry produces Stone, one of the primary resources required for buildings, upgrades, troops, etc. More, and higher level, Quarries allow you to produce Stone faster and store more of it in total. Stats at Level 1: Rate/Hour: 50

Resource Caps: 25,000 Stats at Level 2: Rate/Hour: 90

Resource Caps: 29,000 Available on More Menu: No Treasury Description: "Upgrade your Treasury to increase the amount of Gold you earn with each deposit!" The Gist: The Treasury lets you earn free Gold via interest. You simply deposit Gold here and after a couple of hours, collect both your deposit and return. While your Gold is in the Treasury you won't have access to it for any other uses. Stats at Level 1: Certificate: 10%

Duration: 2 Hours

Maximum Return: 10 Gold Stats at Level 2: Certificate: 50%

Duration: 2 Hours

Maximum Return: 50 Gold

