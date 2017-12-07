  • arrow
There's a new Final Fantasy XV game for mobile headed to Mainland China in 2019

No news yet on a Western release

Product: Final Fantasy 15 | Publisher: Square Enix
For: Android   Also on: iPhone, iPad
 
China's got yet another major mobile game to look forward to after a new Final Fantasy game was announced earlier today. 
Following the news that China will be the first country to get their hands on the upcoming mobile release of PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, Square Enix are also hopping on board with their latest announcement at China's Family Game Conference. 

As Daniel Ahmad reported earlier, Final Fantasy 15 for mobile will apparently not follow the same thread as Pocket Edition, but be a fully-fledged game in itself and will be built from the ground up. 

We have absolutely no idea what this could possibly mean or what form it's going to take, but it's exciting to think about what Square Enix has in store for the mobile world in 2019. Granted, this is so far a China-exclusive release but I'd hope they'd bring it to the West eventually. 

Source: Twitter
 
Reviewer photo
Emily Sowden 7 December 2017
