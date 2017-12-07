There's a new Final Fantasy XV game for mobile headed to Mainland China in 2019

Following the news that China will be the first country to get their hands on the upcoming mobile release of PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, Square Enix are also hopping on board with their latest announcement at China's Family Game Conference.
Square Enix announced they will bring a new mobile FINAL FANTASY 15 to Mainland China in 2019.— Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) December 7, 2017
It seems this is not the Pocket Edition but a brand new game built from the ground up. pic.twitter.com/KP6mXNZ4h3
As Daniel Ahmad reported earlier, Final Fantasy 15 for mobile will apparently not follow the same thread as Pocket Edition, but be a fully-fledged game in itself and will be built from the ground up.
We have absolutely no idea what this could possibly mean or what form it's going to take, but it's exciting to think about what Square Enix has in store for the mobile world in 2019. Granted, this is so far a China-exclusive release but I'd hope they'd bring it to the West eventually.
