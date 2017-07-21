Grab rare orbs every day next week in Fightling's Hidden Orb event

The location-based CCG Fightlings may have only soft launched earlier this week, but a special event is already planned, starting this coming Monday.
Running from July 24th, the goal is to collect six different orbs, each corresponding to one of the six in-game factions.
Those taking part in the event will have a chance to find these rare orbs at points of interest. Some only provide orbs during certain conditions, i.e. playgrounds when it's sunny or theaters at night.
Why should I attend?
Once the event has finished you'll have a week to trade orbs for valuable portals in the in-game store. These portals may contain anything from your average resources to something a bit more exotic. The faction that collects the most orbs will get the best portals once the event finishes.
If you're in Germany, Austria, Poland, the Netherlands, or Switzerland you can grab the game on the App Store or Google Play now.