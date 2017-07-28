| TRACK THIS GAME Fighting Fantasy Legends review - A game book adventure with more game and less book

For: Android Also on: iPhone, iPad Summary Review Screens Videos Articles Tips You won't get board Product: Fighting Fantasy Legends | Publisher: Nomad Games Limited | Format: Android | Genre: Card/ board game, RPG | Players: 1 | Version: Europe Tweet Harry Slater by AndroidCard/board game, RPGEurope Fighting Fantasy Legends takes the shape of the classic gamebook series, then shakes it around to great effect.



