  • arrow
    LOG IN 
    • Log in using an option below.
         
      Forgot password?
      Login with Facebook
      Sign in with Twitter

  • REGISTER
ABOUT US
Shop Contact Us Submit Videos Who Are We? Hall Of Fame Advertising With PG Games Archive
BEST GAMES
Best games on iPhone Best games on iPad Best games on Apple Watch Best games on Android
FREE STUFF
Best free games on iPhone Best free games on iPad Best free games on Apple Watch Best free games on Android Competitions
GAME SALES
iPhone game sales iPad game sales Apple Watch game sales Android game sales
UPDATED GAMES
Latest iPhone game updates Latest iPad game updates Latest Apple Watch game updates Latest Android game updates
NEW RELEASES
New iPhone games New iPad games New Apple Watch games New Android games
MORE PG SITES
PG.biz PG FRANCE PG GERMANY PG Game Guides PG GameHubs PG Connects
MORE SM SITES
AppSpy Free App Alliance 148 Apps Android Rundown iPhone Quality Index iPad Quality Index Android Quality Index Swipe Magazine Best App Ever Awards
PARTNERS
Metacritic
GameRankings
Pocket Gamer on NewsNow
GamesTracker
dx.net
UK Mobile Pages Directory
Skinflint Price Comparison
Android header logo

 ANDROID NEWS - NEW RELEASE

Printable version | Send to a friend

The dice-rolling narrative adventure Fighting Fantasy Legends drops on iOS, Android, and Steam

It's in the roll

Summary News Review Screens Videos Articles Tips  
Product: Fighting Fantasy Legends | Publisher: Nomad Games Limited | Genre: Card/ board game, RPG
For: Android   Also on: iPhone, iPad
 
If I said I wasn't surprised by the fact Fighting Fantasy Legends has just launched out of nowhere, I'd be lying. But, hey-ho, there you go.

Subscribe to AppSpy on

Fighting Fantasy Legends is a narrative RPG which mixes choice-oriented story with a dice-rolling combat system, and all based on three classic gamebooks: City of Thieves, Citadel of Chaos, and The Warlock of Firetop Mountain. All in all, you'll have to complete dangerous quests by travelling throughout Allansia, fighting ruffians and gathering clues. 

There's also a bit of strategy to the game. In its beta stage, I gave the game a whirl to try out the dice mechanic and though it is a bit luck-based, victory is also heavily dependent on your choices, your class, and your gear. 

Check out Fighting Fantasy Legends on the App Store or Google Play for £4.99/$4.99, or grab it on Steam for a slightly-discounted price of £6.29.

In case you missed it, we also chatted to Steve Jackson on episode 401 of our weekly Pocket Gamer Podcast, so give that a listen if you fancy it. 



 
 
Reviewer photo
Emily Sowden 27 July 2017
Have your say! Related stories  
POPULAR STORIES
RECENT COMMENTS
Launch
Quatros Origins out on iOS and Android now
Developers Corner
Launch
Zen Blocks is relaxing new mix of Tetris with Match 3 for puzzle fans!
Developers Corner
Launch
Artbreak - are you ready for a relaxing yet challenging puzzle game?
Developers Corner
General
The top 3 android phones for on-the-go player
Developers Corner
Launch
Assault Breaker lands on iOS and Android
Developers Corner
Launch
King of Booze: Drinking Game looks to be your ideal weekend companion
Developers Corner
Launch
New exciting physics puzzler ROTO now available to download for free
Developers Corner
Preview
Deep Sea Slots
Brus Media
General
Can videogame violence actually make the world a safer place?
Happylatte
General
No Deposit Bingo
Brus Media
Launch
Dubstep Hero
Brus Media
Launch
Robo & Bobo - New iOS & Android Release Coming Soon
Nice Touch Games
LATEST NEWS
LATEST VIDEOS
VIDEO REVIEWS
Running!