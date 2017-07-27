The dice-rolling narrative adventure Fighting Fantasy Legends drops on iOS, Android, and Steam

If I said I wasn't surprised by the fact Fighting Fantasy Legends has just launched out of nowhere, I'd be lying. But, hey-ho, there you go.
Fighting Fantasy Legends is a narrative RPG which mixes choice-oriented story with a dice-rolling combat system, and all based on three classic gamebooks: City of Thieves, Citadel of Chaos, and The Warlock of Firetop Mountain. All in all, you'll have to complete dangerous quests by travelling throughout Allansia, fighting ruffians and gathering clues.
There's also a bit of strategy to the game. In its beta stage, I gave the game a whirl to try out the dice mechanic and though it is a bit luck-based, victory is also heavily dependent on your choices, your class, and your gear.
Check out Fighting Fantasy Legends on the App Store or Google Play for £4.99/$4.99, or grab it on Steam for a slightly-discounted price of £6.29.
In case you missed it, we also chatted to Steve Jackson on episode 401 of our weekly Pocket Gamer Podcast, so give that a listen if you fancy it.