 ANDROID FEATURE

The best iOS and Android deals of the week - Botanicula, Hook, Fighting Fantasy Legends, and more

More games added - Mikey Shorts trilogy
Product: Fighting Fantasy Legends | Publisher: Nomad Games Limited | Format: Android, iPhone, iPad, Board Game | Genre: Card/ board game, RPG
 
Happy Monday once again, dear readers. It's time for our weekly sales feature.

Remember, as more games come on sale throughout the week we'll keep on tweaking so keep half an eye out.

So far it looks like Android-users are going to have a good week. Let's take a look at a few of the best deals so far, shall we?

Mikey Trilogy
"RUN, JUMP, and SLIDE to save the day!
Collect coins and find hidden Golden Shorts!
Earn more stars with faster times!"



A Normal Lost Phone
"The game takes the shape of a narrative investigation: you have to search the phone’s text messages, pictures and applications, in order to learn about its former owner. Through this phone, you uncover Sam’s life, friends, family and relationships, until the evening when they turn 18 and mysteriously disappear."


OTTTD: Over the Top Tower Defense
  • Was: £2.99/$2.99
  • Now: 99p/99c on iOS
"HEROCORPTM WANTS YOU. Command heroes, build towers, discover strange and exotic worlds and blow them all to bits."


Hook
"I love creating puzzle games. This one is more of a game-like experience than a challenge. No menus, no achievements, just you and a puzzle. Calming sounds and music were made by Wojciech Wasiak. It has 50 levels and it's about hour long."


Cyberlords - Arcology
  • Was: £1.89/$1.99
  • Now: 59p/99c on Android
"The citizens of the Asgard Arcology are terrorized by corporate security forces. Lead the Resistance and save the world from total surveillance!"


Botanicula
  • Was: £3.99/$4.99
  • Now: £1.59/$1.99 on Android
"Botanicula is a humor-filled adventure game from Amanita Design, creators of award-winning Machinarium and Samorost series, and Czech band DVA.

Five friends, little tree creatures, set out on a journey to save the last seed from their home tree which is infested by evil parasites."


Oddworld: Stranger's Wrath
  • Was: £2.79/$2.99
  • Now: 89p/99c on Android, and similar on iOS
"In the dusty, undeveloped wastelands of Western Mudos, cantankerous townsfolk find their settlements besieged by belligerent outlaws. Along comes Stranger, a drifter turned bounty hunter, with a unique double-barreled critter-firing crossbow."


Oddworld: Munch's Oddysee
  • Was: £2.79/$2.99
  • Now: 89p/99c on Android, and similar on iOS
"Play as the Gabbit with odditude, Munch, and his side-kick, Abe, as they lead a revolution against the conniving, corporate clods of Oddworld. Munch has been captured, poked, probed and generally violated by the greedy corporate sickos, the Vickers, and now it's time for him and Abe to turn the tables."


Survival Island: Evolve Pro!
"You don’t remember how you got to this island, but now you’re stranded in the wild. Surviving here will be no simple task. First you’ll need to find food, craft some primitive tools, and build a shelter. Think you have what it takes? Your survival adventure is about to begin…"


Construction Simulator 2
  • Was: £4.99/$4.99
  • Now: £1.99/$1.99 on iOS, and Android
"Construction Simulator 2 takes you to the USA and offers up road construction and tons of jobs with construction vehicles to match. Expand into new regions, enlarge your fleet, and master more than 60 engaging and challenging construction jobs."


Fighting Fantasy Legends
  • Was: £4.99/$4.99
  • Now: £1.99/$1.99 on iOS, and Android
"Create your own adventures in a dangerous land of monsters, treasures and traps. From renowned authors Steve Jackson and Ian Livingstone (co-founders of Games Workshop) and Nomad Games, Fighting Fantasy Legends is a role-playing card game set in the world of Fighting Fantasy."


Pixel Heroes: Byte & Magic
  • Was: £4.99/$6.99
  • Now: £1.69/$1.99 on Android
"Enter the world of PIXEL HEROES and prepare yourself for a thrilling RPG/Roguelike experience like you have never seen before!"


Goat Simulator(s)
"Goat Simulator is the latest in goat simulation technology, bringing next-gen goat simulation to YOU. You no longer have to fantasize about being a goat, your dreams have finally come true!"


Yuri
  • Was: £2.99/$2.99
  • Now: 99p/99c on iOS
"Yuri is an artful platformer with fast-paced gameplay. It's night. Yuri wakes up in a strange forest inhabited by enormous plants and mysterious creatures.

Travel with him and test your skills to overcome the many dangers of this fantastic and unexplored world. Through 10 extensive levels, find secret passages and explore all the way to the center of the Earth."
 
Reviewer photo
Emily Sowden 26 September 2017
