ANDROID FEATURE

The best iOS and Android deals of the week - Botanicula, Hook, Fighting Fantasy Legends, and more

Mikey Trilogy

A Normal Lost Phone

Was : £2.99/$2.99

£2.99/$2.99 Now: 99p/99c on iOS and Android

OTTTD: Over the Top Tower Defense

Was: £2.99/$2.99

£2.99/$2.99 Now: 99p/99c on iOS

TM

Hook

Was: 59p/99c

59p/99c Now: Free on Android

Cyberlords - Arcology

"

Botanicula

Was: £3.99/$4.99

£3.99/$4.99 Now: £1.59/$1.99 on Android

Oddworld: Stranger's Wrath

Was: £2.79/$2.99

£2.79/$2.99 Now: 89p/99c on Android, and similar on iOS

Oddworld: Munch's Oddysee

Was: £2.79/$2.99

£2.79/$2.99 Now: 89p/99c on Android, and similar on iOS

Survival Island: Evolve Pro!

Was: 89p/99c

89p/99c Now: Free on Android

Construction Simulator 2

Was: £4.99/$4.99

£4.99/$4.99 Now: £1.99/$1.99 on iOS, and Android

Fighting Fantasy Legends

Was: £4.99/$4.99

£4.99/$4.99 Now: £1.99/$1.99 on iOS, and Android

Pixel Heroes: Byte & Magic

Was: £4.99/$6.99

£4.99/$6.99 Now: £1.69/$1.99 on Android

Goat Simulator(s)

Yuri

Was: £2.99/$2.99

£2.99/$2.99 Now: 99p/99c on iOS

Happy Monday once again, dear readers. It's time for our weekly sales feature.Remember, as more games come on sale throughout the week we'll keep on tweaking so keep half an eye out.So far it looks like Android-users are going to have a good week. Let's take a look at a few of the best deals so far, shall we?"RUN, JUMP, and SLIDE to save the day!Collect coins and find hidden Golden Shorts!Earn more stars with faster times!""The game takes the shape of a narrative investigation: you have to search the phone’s text messages, pictures and applications, in order to learn about its former owner. Through this phone, you uncover Sam’s life, friends, family and relationships, until the evening when they turn 18 and mysteriously disappear.""HEROCORPWANTS YOU. Command heroes, build towers, discover strange and exotic worlds and blow them all to bits.""I love creating puzzle games. This one is more of a game-like experience than a challenge. No menus, no achievements, just you and a puzzle. Calming sounds and music were made by Wojciech Wasiak. It has 50 levels and it's about hour long.""The citizens of the Asgard Arcology are terrorized by corporate security forces. Lead the Resistance and save the world from total surveillance!"Botanicula is a humor-filled adventure game from Amanita Design, creators of award-winning Machinarium and Samorost series, and Czech band DVA.Five friends, little tree creatures, set out on a journey to save the last seed from their home tree which is infested by evil parasites.""In the dusty, undeveloped wastelands of Western Mudos, cantankerous townsfolk find their settlements besieged by belligerent outlaws. Along comes Stranger, a drifter turned bounty hunter, with a unique double-barreled critter-firing crossbow.""Play as the Gabbit with odditude, Munch, and his side-kick, Abe, as they lead a revolution against the conniving, corporate clods of Oddworld. Munch has been captured, poked, probed and generally violated by the greedy corporate sickos, the Vickers, and now it's time for him and Abe to turn the tables.""You don’t remember how you got to this island, but now you’re stranded in the wild. Surviving here will be no simple task. First you’ll need to find food, craft some primitive tools, and build a shelter. Think you have what it takes? Your survival adventure is about to begin…""Construction Simulator 2 takes you to the USA and offers up road construction and tons of jobs with construction vehicles to match. Expand into new regions, enlarge your fleet, and master more than 60 engaging and challenging construction jobs.""Create your own adventures in a dangerous land of monsters, treasures and traps. From renowned authors Steve Jackson and Ian Livingstone (co-founders of Games Workshop) and Nomad Games, Fighting Fantasy Legends is a role-playing card game set in the world of Fighting Fantasy.""Enter the world of PIXEL HEROES and prepare yourself for a thrilling RPG/Roguelike experience like you have never seen before!""Goat Simulator is the latest in goat simulation technology, bringing next-gen goat simulation to YOU. You no longer have to fantasize about being a goat, your dreams have finally come true!""Yuri is an artful platformer with fast-paced gameplay. It's night. Yuri wakes up in a strange forest inhabited by enormous plants and mysterious creatures.Travel with him and test your skills to overcome the many dangers of this fantastic and unexplored world. Through 10 extensive levels, find secret passages and explore all the way to the center of the Earth."