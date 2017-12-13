Fighting Fantasy Classics lets you play through all of your favourite gamebooks in one place

As Tin Man Games announced yesterday, it'll shortly be bringing a new library app to iOS, Android, PC, and Mac called Fighting Fantasy Classics for all of your gamebook needs.If you've got no idea what I'm talking about, the Fighting Fantasy books are a series of original adventures written/presented by Ian Livingstone and Steve Jackson. Though the titles have been converted to digital gamebooks before, Fighting Fantasy Classics makes it more convenient for you to snap them up, like now.Creative Director of Tin Man Games, Neil Rennison, said, "We've updated our old gamebook engine and plan to release a large number of the gamebooks that players will be able to purchase within the one app."The library will be available in early 2018 and will feature favourites, such as Caverns of the Snow Witch, The Forest of Doom, and The Warlock of Firetop Mountain. You'll get a bounty of new releases over the next 18 months and, where possible, you should see both original artwork and newer artwork added.Whether you're a major fan of the Fighting Fantasy books or occasionally give them a look every now and again, you can't deny that they're some of the best on offer.