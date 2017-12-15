Ferdinand: Unstoppabull is a match three puzzler based on the animated movie, Ferdinand and it's just launched on iOS and Android today.
Not only does it feature characters from the wacky movie, but it also contains all of the matching puzzle fun you've grown to love from the genre - though with a unique twist.
See, you're not matching for no reason, you're doing so to help Ferdinand and co bust out crazy dance moves. You can also upgrade each of these moves to increase the score they provide.
And the best part is, you can either play yourself to rack up the highest of scores, or leave the game to play itself thanks to an autoplay option. That will help when you're too busy to have a quick game.
The most adorable aspect of this is that your hedgehog friends Una, Dos, and Quatro will play for you instead of a boring, invisible AI.
With hundreds of levels to complete, a variety of power-ups to unleash, and lots of dance moves to pull off and upgrade, there's plenty here to keep you busy.
So go ahead and grab Ferdinand: Unstoppabull from the App Store or Google Play right now to enjoy some dancing puzzle fun with your favourite animated characters.