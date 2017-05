Fate/Grand Order is looking for Facebook likes to unlock new content before it hits the US this summer

Fate/Grand Order is one of the most succesful mobile RPGs in Japan. And it's set to come to North American iOS and Android devices some time this summer. We're gonna guess that means it'll be out in the UK too.And the game has just launched a social media crowd “funding” campaign that lets interested players Like its Facebook page in order to unlock new content when the game comes out later in the year. Here, these images describe it better.If any of that means anything to you, you can register your interest on the game's website by clicking on this link right here . And we'll let you know when we hear a more concrete release date for the game.