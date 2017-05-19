The PixelJunk series is headed to mobile with Eden Obscura, based on PixelJunk Eden

The PixelJunk series has always been quite unique since every game is totally different from one another. You can go from Tower Defence with PixelJunk Monsters to a 2D shoot-em-up with PixelJunk Shooter.
In a surprise move, it has been announced that the series is now headed to iOS and Android with Eden Obscura, a new entry in the PixelJunk Eden series. This one was also quite peculiar. In it, you had to grow gardens in a colorful but minimalist world:
Eden Obscura sounds like a brand new entry in the series, specifically built with mobile in mind. It should be released later this year.