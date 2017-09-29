ERMO is a striking atmospheric puzzler, coming to iPhone and iPad in October

Attention, puzzle-lovers! You might want to keep an eye on the rather striking ERMO as it heads to iOS in October.
ERMO is an eye-catching puzzler about rearranging coloured tiles to match the top-side pattern. This may seem simple at first, but introduce a few extra columns and a few extra colours and you've got yourself a challenge.
Across 60 levels you'll have over 150 puzzles to work through, four different modes to experience, special skills to aid you, and beautiful background graphics to really help you find your 'zen'.
ERMO arrives on iPhone and iPad on October 24th, complete with tvOS support. Android-users can grab it already on Google Play.