Doctor Who Infinity is a role-playing puzzler, launching on iOS and Android in spring 2018

It is a great pleasure to announce our new #DoctorWho game. We have so much to tell you over the coming months! https://t.co/h5U1PjTWvh pic.twitter.com/jaNxI1nLLX — Doctor Who Legacy (@DoctorWhoLegacy) September 27, 2017

Yesterday it was announced that Doctor Who is getting another video game, Doctor Who Infinity, only this time it's on its way to PC as well as mobile.Though there's not too much information about it just yet, Tiny Rebel Games has revealed it'll be a role-playing puzzler, similar to Doctor Who Legacy. Here, it'll take on a match-three style and require you to level up your characters through story-based campaigns.Over on RadioTimes Susan Cummings, Executive Producer for Tiny Rebel Games, said: "Whilst the core mechanic of manipulating detachable gems is still present, we’re going massively beyond what we've done – or honestly what anyone has done – to create rich narratives that our players will engage with in a wide variety of ways, to experience Doctor Who stories like never before."Doctor Who Infinity should be arriving on iOS, Android, and PC sometime in spring 2018.