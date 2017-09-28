Doctor Who Infinity is a role-playing puzzler, launching on iOS and Android in spring 2018

Though there's not too much information about it just yet, Tiny Rebel Games has revealed it'll be a role-playing puzzler, similar to Doctor Who Legacy. Here, it'll take on a match-three style and require you to level up your characters through story-based campaigns.
It is a great pleasure to announce our new #DoctorWho game. We have so much to tell you over the coming months!— Doctor Who Legacy (@DoctorWhoLegacy) September 27, 2017
https://t.co/h5U1PjTWvhpic.twitter.com/jaNxI1nLLX
Over on RadioTimes Susan Cummings, Executive Producer for Tiny Rebel Games, said: "Whilst the core mechanic of manipulating detachable gems is still present, we’re going massively beyond what we've done – or honestly what anyone has done – to create rich narratives that our players will engage with in a wide variety of ways, to experience Doctor Who stories like never before."
Doctor Who Infinity should be arriving on iOS, Android, and PC sometime in spring 2018.