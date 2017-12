Discovery Card Quest is a mobile CCG that teaches your kids to love science

If you're looking for a card game that's going to teach your kids about the natural world, then I've got a treat for you. And that treat is Discovery Card Quest.It's a collectible card game that's out now for iOS and Android, that sees you building a deck to take on all comers. From single cell organisms to entire galaxies, the whole shebang is here.The usual digital card game additions are in place, from fusing cards together to create even more powerful items, to epic cards that are super hard to come by.The game is free to play, and it's out right now on both the App Store and the Google Play Store. Each card also features awesome artwork, and facts about the object it represents.If that sounds like the sort of thing that's going to keep your kid's brains entertained, you can grab Discovery Card Quest for nowt for iOS by clicking right here , and for Android by clicking right here