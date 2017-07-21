  • arrow
The Japanese-style bullet hell shooter Danmaku Unlimited 3 is headed to iOS and Android

August 10th, to be precise

We're not strangers to the Danmaku Unlimited games, and now it looks like Danmaku Unlimited 3 is on its way to mobile in August.

Danmaku Unlimited 3 is a classic Japanese-style bullet hell shooter which brings the best aspects of the genre and offers them up in a modern HD package with its own twist. 

Before you get too intimidated by the look of the thing, there's a lot going for it here. Not only does the game give us virtual button-free controls (only touch controls here, baby) and a blood-pumping soundtrack, but it's also an entirely accurate and representative port of the PC version. 

There're five stages, multi-phased boss battles, 25 unique weapon combinations, several difficulty modes, a Graze mode which'll challenge even the best of the best, and much more to sink your teeth into. 

So, keep an eye out on August 10th when Danmaku Unlimited 3 is set to drop on iOS and Android. The price'll start at £4.99/$4.99, but will likely go up from there. 



 
 
Emily Sowden 21 July 2017
