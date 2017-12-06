ANDROID NEWS - UPDATE Printable version | Send to a friend PREFERRED PARTNER ARTICLE Construction Simulator 2 just got a lot more 'riveting' thanks to a jam-packed new update New Mack Trucks and MEILLER Kipper vehicles Summary News Review Screens Videos Articles Tips Product: Construction Simulator 2 | Publisher: astragon Entertainment For: Android Also on: iPhone, iPad Tweet Pocket Gamer staff by



Now available as a free update for IOS and Android users, the game has introduced a wealth of fresh content to make getting your forklift fix that little bit easier.



Having already featured construction machines from the likes of Caterpillar, Liebherr, Palfinger, Kenworth, Bell Equipment, STILL and ATLAS, the first thing you'll notice in Construction Simulator 2's newest update is the addition of a couple more.



Officially licensed vehicles from well-known makers Mack Trucks and MEILLER Kipper have now entered the fold, sure to make undertaking any hard graft tasks even more thrilling and realistic.



New machines like the Mack Titan tractor truck and MEILLER MHKA Semi-trailer have been accurately translated in-game using full 3D graphics, taking Construction Simulator 2's total vehicle count well over 40.







You'll need them all if you're to load, transport, and dig your way to success, ensuring that all building projects are completed on time and on budget in any of the game's newly added tasks.



If that wasn't enough, developer Astragon Entertainment has a real treat in store for those who prefer to do their heavy-lifting on Android, with Construction Simulator 2 now featuring an experimental external game controller support.



It's the best excuse to kick back and relax while playing - just be sure to not sleep on the job!



