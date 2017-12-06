  • arrow
    LOG IN 
    • Log in using an option below.
         
      Forgot password?
      Login with Facebook
      Sign in with Twitter

  • REGISTER
ABOUT US
Shop Contact Us Submit Videos Who Are We? Hall Of Fame Advertising With PG Games Archive
BEST GAMES
Best games on iPhone Best games on iPad Best games on Apple Watch Best games on Android
FREE STUFF
Best free games on iPhone Best free games on iPad Best free games on Apple Watch Best free games on Android Competitions
GAME SALES
iPhone game sales iPad game sales Apple Watch game sales Android game sales
UPDATED GAMES
Latest iPhone game updates Latest iPad game updates Latest Apple Watch game updates Latest Android game updates
NEW RELEASES
New iPhone games New iPad games New Apple Watch games New Android games
MORE PG SITES
PG.biz PG FRANCE PG GERMANY PG Game Guides PG GameHubs PG Connects
MORE SM SITES
AppSpy 148 Apps Android Rundown iPhone Quality Index iPad Quality Index Android Quality Index Swipe Magazine Best App Ever Awards
PARTNERS
Metacritic
GameRankings
Pocket Gamer on NewsNow
GamesTracker
dx.net
UK Mobile Pages Directory
Skinflint Price Comparison
Android header logo

 ANDROID NEWS - UPDATE

Printable version | Send to a friend PREFERRED PARTNER ARTICLE

Construction Simulator 2 just got a lot more 'riveting' thanks to a jam-packed new update

New Mack Trucks and MEILLER Kipper vehicles

For: Android   Also on: iPhone, iPad
 
When the folks behind heavy-duty vehicle sim Construction Simulator 2 said they'd find more ways to let players keep on trucking, turns out they meant it!

Now available as a free update for IOS and Android users, the game has introduced a wealth of fresh content to make getting your forklift fix that little bit easier.

Subscribe to AppSpy on


Having already featured construction machines from the likes of Caterpillar, Liebherr, Palfinger, Kenworth, Bell Equipment, STILL and ATLAS, the first thing you'll notice in Construction Simulator 2's newest update is the addition of a couple more.

Officially licensed vehicles from well-known makers Mack Trucks and MEILLER Kipper have now entered the fold, sure to make undertaking any hard graft tasks even more thrilling and realistic.

New machines like the Mack Titan tractor truck and MEILLER MHKA Semi-trailer have been accurately translated in-game using full 3D graphics, taking Construction Simulator 2's total vehicle count well over 40.



You'll need them all if you're to load, transport, and dig your way to success, ensuring that all building projects are completed on time and on budget in any of the game's newly added tasks.

If that wasn't enough, developer Astragon Entertainment has a real treat in store for those who prefer to do their heavy-lifting on Android, with Construction Simulator 2 now featuring an experimental external game controller support.

It's the best excuse to kick back and relax while playing - just be sure to not sleep on the job!

Construction Simulator 2's new vehicles, missions, and improved Android controller support are free to experience now.
 
PREFERRED PARTNER ARTICLE
From time to time Steel Media offers companies and organisations the opportunity to partner with us on specially commissioned articles on subjects we think are of interest to our readers. For more information about how we work with commercial partners, please visit http://download.steelmedia.co.uk/terms/SM-Sponsorship-Editorial-Independence-Policy.pdf.
If you're interested in becoming a Preferred Partner please click here.
Reviewer photo
Pocket Gamer staff  6 December 2017
Have your say! Related stories  
Comments have been disabled for this promotional article.
POPULAR STORIES
RECENT COMMENTS
Launch
Quatros Origins out on iOS and Android now
Developers Corner
Launch
Zen Blocks is relaxing new mix of Tetris with Match 3 for puzzle fans!
Developers Corner
Launch
Artbreak - are you ready for a relaxing yet challenging puzzle game?
Developers Corner
General
The top 3 android phones for on-the-go player
Developers Corner
Launch
Assault Breaker lands on iOS and Android
Developers Corner
Launch
King of Booze: Drinking Game looks to be your ideal weekend companion
Developers Corner
Launch
New exciting physics puzzler ROTO now available to download for free
Developers Corner
Preview
Deep Sea Slots
Brus Media
General
Can videogame violence actually make the world a safer place?
Happylatte
General
No Deposit Bingo
Brus Media
Launch
Dubstep Hero
Brus Media
Launch
Robo & Bobo - New iOS & Android Release Coming Soon
Nice Touch Games
LATEST NEWS
LATEST VIDEOS
VIDEO REVIEWS
Running!