Check out these video tips for the awesome mobile board game Colt Express

Product: Colt Express | Publisher: Asmodee Digital | Format: Android, iPhone, iPad, Board Game | Genre: Card/ board game



And we want you to like the game as much as we do, which is why we've gone right ahead and made a video to walk you through some of the hints and tips we've picked up during our time with the game.



You can check the video below, and if you like what you see then make sure you keep coming back to TableTap on a regular basis. This is exactly the sort of thing you can expect to see in Pocket Gamer's newest section. You're welcome.



Colt Express might be one of our favourite digital board game here at TableTap. It's slick, it's smart, and it's got lots of cowboys in it. Quite frankly what's not to like about that?