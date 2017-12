Clash Royale gets new cards, big balance changes, a new arena, and more in today's update

Hog Rider: Hit speed to 1.6sec (from 1.5sec), first attack comes 0.1sec slower

Knight: Hit speed to 1.2sec (from 1.1sec)

Prince: Hitpoints +5%, hit speed to 1.4sec (from 1.5sec)

Damage Spells (Fireball, Lightning, Zap, Log, Poison, Rocket, Arrows): Damage -5% to Crown Towers

Ice Golem: Death Damage slow effect duration to 1sec (from 2sec)

Skeleton Barrel: Added Death Damage

Giant Skeleton: Hitpoints +5%

Guards: Damage +5%, hitpoints +5%, hit speed to 1.1sec (from 1.2sec)

Goblins (affects Goblins, Goblin Gang, Goblin Barrel): Damage -6%

Elixir Collector: Hitpoints -13%

New Arena Electro Valley: Reach this new Arena at 3400 Trophies Legendary Arena: Now Arena 12 with rewards (chests, Victory Gold, etc.) increased accordingly



Two cards Zappies: Spawns a pack of miniature Zap machines. Who controls them...? Only the Master Builder knows. Hunter: He deals BIG damage up close - not so much at range. What he lacks in accuracy, he makes up for with his impressively bushy eyebrows.



Three chests Lightning Chest: Replace card stacks of your choice with up to 5 "Strikes" Fortune Chest: Get a glimpse of the future and see what your chest might contain... King's Chest / Legendary King's Chest: Big chests with a focus on Epic and Legendary Cards



Upcoming Coming in December: Gold Rush, Gem Rush, Special Challenges and Boosts!

Plus - the Balance Changes listed above. Oh, and by the way, did you guys catch that awesome animated opening for Clash Royale that released last week? I don't know about you, but I kind-of might need an actual show like this (below) on Netflix.



Oh, and by the way, did you guys catch that awesome animated opening for Clash Royale that released last week? I don't know about you, but I kind-of might need an actual show like this (below) on Netflix.

Safe to say that today is a Clash Royale day. By that, I just mean a fair amount of news has dropped all at once and it's an interesting mix.Over the weekend, Supercell announced that there'd be some big changes coming in today's update, and they weren't kidding. On one side we've got pretty huge balance changes . On the other we've got some new additions , improvements, and more.For a quickie walkthrough on what this means, check out Orange Juice Gaming's recent video right here