Clash Royale gets new cards, big balance changes, a new arena, and more in today's update

Over the weekend, Supercell announced that there'd be some big changes coming in today's update, and they weren't kidding. On one side we've got pretty huge balance changes. On the other we've got some new additions, improvements, and more.
Balance Changes
For a quickie walkthrough on what this means, check out Orange Juice Gaming's recent video right here.
- Hog Rider: Hit speed to 1.6sec (from 1.5sec), first attack comes 0.1sec slower
- Knight: Hit speed to 1.2sec (from 1.1sec)
- Prince: Hitpoints +5%, hit speed to 1.4sec (from 1.5sec)
- Damage Spells (Fireball, Lightning, Zap, Log, Poison, Rocket, Arrows): Damage -5% to Crown Towers
- Ice Golem: Death Damage slow effect duration to 1sec (from 2sec)
- Skeleton Barrel: Added Death Damage
- Giant Skeleton: Hitpoints +5%
- Guards: Damage +5%, hitpoints +5%, hit speed to 1.1sec (from 1.2sec)
- Goblins (affects Goblins, Goblin Gang, Goblin Barrel): Damage -6%
- Elixir Collector: Hitpoints -13%
- New Arena
- Electro Valley: Reach this new Arena at 3400 Trophies
- Legendary Arena: Now Arena 12 with rewards (chests, Victory Gold, etc.) increased accordingly
- Two cards
- Zappies: Spawns a pack of miniature Zap machines. Who controls them...? Only the Master Builder knows.
- Hunter: He deals BIG damage up close - not so much at range. What he lacks in accuracy, he makes up for with his impressively bushy eyebrows.
- Three chests
- Lightning Chest: Replace card stacks of your choice with up to 5 "Strikes"
- Fortune Chest: Get a glimpse of the future and see what your chest might contain...
- King's Chest / Legendary King's Chest: Big chests with a focus on Epic and Legendary Cards
- Upcoming
- Coming in December: Gold Rush, Gem Rush, Special Challenges and Boosts!
- Plus - the Balance Changes listed above.