  • arrow
    LOG IN 
    • Log in using an option below.
         
      Forgot password?
      Login with Facebook
      Sign in with Twitter

  • REGISTER
ABOUT US
Shop Contact Us Submit Videos Who Are We? Hall Of Fame Advertising With PG Games Archive
BEST GAMES
Best games on iPhone Best games on iPad Best games on Apple Watch Best games on Android
FREE STUFF
Best free games on iPhone Best free games on iPad Best free games on Apple Watch Best free games on Android Competitions
GAME SALES
iPhone game sales iPad game sales Apple Watch game sales Android game sales
UPDATED GAMES
Latest iPhone game updates Latest iPad game updates Latest Apple Watch game updates Latest Android game updates
NEW RELEASES
New iPhone games New iPad games New Apple Watch games New Android games
MORE PG SITES
PG.biz PG FRANCE PG GERMANY PG Game Guides PG GameHubs PG Connects
MORE SM SITES
AppSpy 148 Apps Android Rundown iPhone Quality Index iPad Quality Index Android Quality Index Swipe Magazine Best App Ever Awards
PARTNERS
Metacritic
GameRankings
Pocket Gamer on NewsNow
GamesTracker
dx.net
UK Mobile Pages Directory
Skinflint Price Comparison
Android header logo

 ANDROID NEWS - UPDATE

Printable version | Send to a friend

Clash Royale gets new cards, big balance changes, a new arena, and more in today's update

Information overload

Product: Clash Royale | Publisher: Supercell
For: Android   Also on: iPhone, iPad
 
Safe to say that today is a Clash Royale day. By that, I just mean a fair amount of news has dropped all at once and it's an interesting mix. 



Over the weekend, Supercell announced that there'd be some big changes coming in today's update, and they weren't kidding. On one side we've got pretty huge balance changes. On the other we've got some new additions, improvements, and more. 

Balance Changes
For a quickie walkthrough on what this means, check out Orange Juice Gaming's recent video right here.
  • Hog Rider: Hit speed to 1.6sec (from 1.5sec), first attack comes 0.1sec slower

  • Knight: Hit speed to 1.2sec (from 1.1sec)

  • Prince: Hitpoints +5%, hit speed to 1.4sec (from 1.5sec)

  • Damage Spells (Fireball, Lightning, Zap, Log, Poison, Rocket, Arrows): Damage -5% to Crown Towers

  • Ice Golem: Death Damage slow effect duration to 1sec (from 2sec)

  • Skeleton Barrel: Added Death Damage

  • Giant Skeleton: Hitpoints +5%

  • Guards: Damage +5%, hitpoints +5%, hit speed to 1.1sec (from 1.2sec)

  • Goblins (affects Goblins, Goblin Gang, Goblin Barrel): Damage -6%

  • Elixir Collector: Hitpoints -13%
Update
  • New Arena
    • Electro Valley: Reach this new Arena at 3400 Trophies
    • Legendary Arena: Now Arena 12 with rewards (chests, Victory Gold, etc.) increased accordingly

  • Two cards
    • Zappies: Spawns a pack of miniature Zap machines. Who controls them...? Only the Master Builder knows.
    • Hunter: He deals BIG damage up close - not so much at range. What he lacks in accuracy, he makes up for with his impressively bushy eyebrows.

  • Three chests
    • Lightning Chest: Replace card stacks of your choice with up to 5 "Strikes"
    • Fortune Chest: Get a glimpse of the future and see what your chest might contain...
    • King's Chest / Legendary King's Chest: Big chests with a focus on Epic and Legendary Cards

  • Upcoming
    • Coming in December: Gold Rush, Gem Rush, Special Challenges and Boosts!
  • Plus - the Balance Changes listed above.
Oh, and by the way, did you guys catch that awesome animated opening for Clash Royale that released last week? I don't know about you, but I kind-of might need an actual show like this (below) on Netflix. 

Subscribe to AppSpy on
 
Reviewer photo
Emily Sowden 11 December 2017
Have your say! Related stories  
POPULAR STORIES
RECENT COMMENTS
Launch
Quatros Origins out on iOS and Android now
Developers Corner
Launch
Zen Blocks is relaxing new mix of Tetris with Match 3 for puzzle fans!
Developers Corner
Launch
Artbreak - are you ready for a relaxing yet challenging puzzle game?
Developers Corner
General
The top 3 android phones for on-the-go player
Developers Corner
Launch
Assault Breaker lands on iOS and Android
Developers Corner
Launch
King of Booze: Drinking Game looks to be your ideal weekend companion
Developers Corner
Launch
New exciting physics puzzler ROTO now available to download for free
Developers Corner
Preview
Deep Sea Slots
Brus Media
General
Can videogame violence actually make the world a safer place?
Happylatte
General
No Deposit Bingo
Brus Media
Launch
Dubstep Hero
Brus Media
Launch
Robo & Bobo - New iOS & Android Release Coming Soon
Nice Touch Games
LATEST NEWS
LATEST VIDEOS
VIDEO REVIEWS
Running!