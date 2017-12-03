  • arrow
16 year old Mexican SergioRamos:) scoops the Clash Royale world championship crown and $150,000 top prize in inaugural London event

Mexican player beats fellow US teen in tense final at London’s Olympic Park

Product: Clash Royale | Publisher: Supercell
For: Android   Also on: iPhone, iPad
 
Clash Royale Android, thumbnail 1
The Clash Royale World Championship finals that took place in the Copper Box venue at London’s Olympic Park today proved that mobile eSports was most definitely a game for the young, as two 16 year-old players, both relatively fresh to the circuit, played out a thrilling finale for the largest prize in mobile eSports gaming to date. The match-up certainly took place on arguably the most lavish eSports set today, complete with massive screens, regional casting presentation booths, extensive lighting, inflatable characters in front of a rowdy crowd of over 1,000 press, streamers and Clash Royale fans.

The Mexican, known by his handle SergioRamos:), who was the youngest player in the competition, triumphed through 4 rounds against some of the world’s best players from Asia, Europe and the US, eventually winning the best of 5 final three games to one against the second youngest player, US-based MusicMaster.

All-in-all 16 pro players had qualified for the finals (representing 9 countries), from an initial pool of 28 million Clash Royale players who were eligible to enter initially through the game and later regional qualifying events and all went home with at least $7,500 cash for making the final.

Speaking to a crowd of reporters later through an interpreter, a clearly emotional Sergioramos:) thanked his family, friends and clan-mates for their support, claimed it showed Mexico was home to the best players (citing an earlier win of a fan-organised world trophy by a fellow Mexican player earlier in the year), but said he had no idea yet what he would be doing with so much money.

No doubt, it'll be a Happy Xmas (or Clashmas?) in one central Anerican household!
 
Reviewer photo
Chris James 3 December 2017
