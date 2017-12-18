  • arrow
 ANDROID FEATURE

Pocket Gamer Advent Calendar 2017 - Day eighteen: Causality

iOS and Android
Product: Causality | Publisher: Loju | Format: Android, iPhone, iPad | Genre: Puzzle
 
Causality Android, thumbnail 1
Image gallery >>
Chestnuts roasting on an open fire? Jack Frost nipping at your nose? In reality, Christmas isn't anything like the movies. We rarely get snow in the UK, and we know more Scrooges than Santa Clauses.

But it's not all bad. To help spread some Christmas cheer, Pocket Gamer has decided to run its very own Advent Calendar. Each day, we'll give away one of the best games of the year from December 1st right up to Christmas day itself.

We don't want to spoil the surprise, so we'll publish the complete list of our best games of 2017 after Christmas. That's right in time for the January sales anyway, so you can grab yourself some of them on the cheap if you don't win.

But enough of all that. Let's take a look at today's offering.

Causality

Isometric puzzler fans will have been well chuffed by Causality. You have to help a bunch of astronauts avoid a series of disasters by manipulating time.



It's very smart. You can prevent disasters from happening, work cooperatively with your past self, and solve paradoxes (whatever that means).

At review, we were quite taken with it, giving it a coveted Gold Award and saying: "Causality crafts challenging puzzles out of its clever time loop mechanics and colorful isometric aesthetic".

Pop it in my stocking, would you?

Not so fast! First you have to sign up to the App Army here, then fill in the super quick Google Form below.

If you can't see the form, click here.

And that's it. We'll be back each day with a brand new game right up until Christmas day. So keep checking back at 5PM GMT.

What's the App Army?

The App Army is Pocket Gamer's very own community of mobile game experts. Each week, we provide them with a bunch of free codes and early access to the hottest upcoming games so they can provide their thoughts in features like this.

We also host regular community-driven events with them in mind like tournaments, giveaways, and multiplayer evenings.

To join, simply follow this link to the page on Facebook.
 
Reviewer photo
Glen Fox 18 December 2017
