Tiny Touch Tales needs help testing out the Solitaire-style Card Thief's newest content

We are looking for a few more testers to help out with the new content for @cardthiefgame - register here: https://t.co/N8xezRacvJ pic.twitter.com/NTy7Rz2f4c — Card Thief (@cardthiefgame) July 24, 2017

added: new thief gfx



added: stolen goods



added: stolen goods collection



added: contract tweet



added: thief card in equipment screen



fixed: double tap issues on contract buttons

With its iOS release in March and its Android release in April, Card Thief's latest update (1.2.16) is underway and Tiny Touch Tales needs your help to beta test it.If you've not had the chance to check it out yet, Card Thief is a brilliant Solitaire-style stealth game where you have to strategise your way through an epic heist. As well as enemy cards to look out for, there's a spectrum of cards to help you sneak, hide, rob gems, and blow out torches. But, try not to run out of moves.Version 1.2.16 isn't a huge update but there's some pretty exciting stuff in it. Check out the full changelog below.If you fancy helping out, for both iOS and Android, sign up to the beta via Card Thief's official website here . If you want more information on the game be sure to check out our review of it.Source: Twitter