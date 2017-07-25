Tiny Touch Tales needs help testing out the Solitaire-style Card Thief's newest content

If you've not had the chance to check it out yet, Card Thief is a brilliant Solitaire-style stealth game where you have to strategise your way through an epic heist. As well as enemy cards to look out for, there's a spectrum of cards to help you sneak, hide, rob gems, and blow out torches. But, try not to run out of moves.
We are looking for a few more testers to help out with the new content for @cardthiefgame - register here:— Card Thief (@cardthiefgame) July 24, 2017
https://t.co/N8xezRacvJpic.twitter.com/NTy7Rz2f4c
Version 1.2.16 isn't a huge update but there's some pretty exciting stuff in it. Check out the full changelog below.
- added: new thief gfx
- added: stolen goods
- added: stolen goods collection
- added: contract tweet
- added: thief card in equipment screen
- fixed: double tap issues on contract buttons
