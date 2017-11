A new version of Carcassone is out now for Steam and Android

Asmodee Digital has released a new version of Carcassone on Android and Steam. It's all new, all shiny, in 3D, and you can grab it right now.If you're not aware of Carcassone, it's a tile laying game that's all about building a network to create roads and cities. And placing down little folk called meeple. Which is, quite frankly, painfully sweet.While it might sound simple, there's a spectacular amount of depth to the game. Sure it's easy to pick up, but the game is so fast-paced that it can easily run away from you if you're not paying attention.The Android version of the game features pass-and-play and asynchronous online multiplayer, newly tweaked AI settings. There are two expansions already available, The Abbot and The River, and more on the way.If you want some tile-laying action on your Android device, you can click this link here to grab Carcassone for £1.79 / $1.99 . That price will only last for 30 days though, so make sure you're quick.And if you're a fan of board games, be sure to check out our list of the best mobile ones that have come out so far in 2017