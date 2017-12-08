Pocket Gamer is giving away 10 physical and digital copies of the board game Carcassonne and 2,000 Steam discount codes to celebrate TableTap

We're really excited about it, and to celebrate we're giving away 10 copies of Asmodee's Carcassonne on Android, and a copy of the physical board game.
We're also giving away a whopping 2,000 Steam codes to every single person who enters until we run out of codes! Can't say fairer than that.
How do I win?
All you have to do to get in with a chance of winning a copy of this excellent game and board game is to join the App Army on Facebook then fill out the super simple Google form below. We'll then select the winner in a week, when the competition closes.
If you can't see the form, please click here.
If you'd just like a Steam code, please fill in the UK address field with the word Steam, and we'll send it to you via email shortly after.
Here are the terms and conditions in full:
- You must be a member of the App Army and fill out the above form to enter.
- We will only accept entrants from the UK for the physical and digital copies of the game.
- Steam codes are open to all entrants.
- The competition will close on Friday, December 15th at 00:01, and no applications will be accepted at this point.
- We will select winners the following week and notify you on Facebook. We reserve the right to select a different winner if you're unresponsive.
- You must have an Android device to enter for the physical board game.