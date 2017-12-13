King's just launched a new Candy Crush AR Facebook lens and it'll make you look insane

Ever wondered what it'd be like to play Candy Crush without using your hands? No, you're not about to get pelted with sherbet lemons, King's got a neat new Facebook lens for you and it's not just for show.
We've had a mess around with a variety of Facebook lenses since augmented reality really started taking off, but King wanted to take it a step further with the ever-popular Candy Crush. Aside from just watching candies rain around you, you join in the fun by catching them in your mouth.
Yeah, alright, you see why I mentioned you'd look a bit insane? Watching a stranger open and close their mouth while staring intently at their phone might seem a bit extreme, but in this selfie generation who's going to judge?
The candies are thrown in from the bottom of the screen and the aim of the game is to get as many of the same-coloured sweets in your mouth per round as possible. The more sweets you eat, the more your cheeks expand, and if you've collected enough you'll experience a sugary transformation at the end of it.
If you want to give this a go you'll need to download the AR Studio Player app on the App Store or Google Play, enable camera, microphone, and photo access, and then download the AR Candy Crush demo.