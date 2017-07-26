Candy Crush Saga celebrates The Emoji Movie's release with a themed in-game event

Aside from kicking off their new TV game-show, King's got another event planned for Candy Crush Saga - this time including emojis.No, it's not Emoji Crush Saga. To celebrate the launch of The Emoji Movie next week, King will be launching a new live op. In this limited-time event, a scene from the film will essentially be playable in-game.Inspired by Candy Crush Saga's appearance in the movie, the event will follows the main character Gene, and you'll have to swipe them to freedom. Swipe and match your way through five levels and get Gene to the bottom of the game board, all the while collecting sweet rewards for those who succeed in freeing the stuck emoji.This event will be available over two weeks on iOS, Android, Windows, and Amazon for two 48-hour periods: between July 27th and 28th, and between August 3rd and 4th.