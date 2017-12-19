39 iOS and Android sales to grab this Christmas - Burly Men at Sea, Death Road to Canada, Layton's Mystery Journey, and more

Good gravy, would you look at just how fast the year has gone? It's Christmas in just under a week, can you believe it? I hope you're all in the festive spirit and totally NOT panic-buying gifts for your loved ones.
While we did pop up our usual weekly sales post yesterday, we thought it'd be more appropriate to whack up a mammoth list of sales to really get you going this Christmas season, so don't worry you're not dreaming.
Between puzzlers, RPGs, shooters, platformers, and more, there's bound to be plenty to keep you busy during the App Store's resting period this holiday. So, without further ado let's find a deal for you.
Alto's Adventure
- Publisher: Snowman
- Platform: iOS
- Price: £1.99/$1.99
If you haven't been skiing down the frosty slopes of AA
I don't know what you've been doing with your mobile life thus far. As one of THE iconic endless runners of the age, enjoy the music, visuals, and smooth, addictive gameplay wherever you are and however long you've got to play. Alto's Adventure TV
is also on sale on Android for 89p/99c
.
Burly Men at Sea
- Publisher: Brain&Brain
- Platform: iOS
- Price: £2.99/$2.99
Ever wanted to hear the tales of three burly, bearded fishermen? Now's your chance as Burly Men at Sea takes you on a colourful journey of fantasy, folklore, and fantastic adventure.
Castles of Mad King Ludwig
- Publisher: Bezier Games
- Platform: iOS/Android
- Price: 89p/99c
Go head-to-head with other players as you build up a grand castle one room at a time. Each round, different players set the price for those following, so it's time to get strategic and relish the competitive notes that make this game so darn addictive.
Crashlands
- Publisher: Butterscotch Shinanigans
- Platform: iOS
- Price: £3.99/$3.99
Get ready to get sassy in this outlandish story-driven RPG as you'll craft, battle, and quest your way as Flux Dabes, an intergalactic trucker. After your shipment gets derailed by general menace Hewgodooko, it's up to you to retrieve your packages and ultimately foil a plot for world domination while you're at it.
Demon's Rise 2
- Publisher: Wave Light Games
- Platform: Android
- Price: 69p/99c
Command legions of barbarians, beastmen, and demons as a champion of the dark gods in this turn-based tactical RPG. Dominate the battlefield in the cold north and try to come out on top against a bounty of enemies, monsters, and powerful sorcerers.
Find-the-Line
- Publisher: Oleh Vasylevych
- Platform: iOS
- Price: 99p/99c
Paint a picture with a thousand lines (or something like that) in this stunning puzzler. Swipe to move the lines in place, sort through hundreds of puzzles, and create masterpieces as you go.
Layton's Mystery Journey
- Publisher: Level-5 Inc.
- Platform: iOS
- Price: £7.99/$7.99
Hop on board with Katrielle Layton and her colourful cast of companions as she builds her own detective agency in London. Solve multiple different puzzles and mysteries, and try to figure out what has become of your dear, missing dad.
Meganoid(2017)
- Publisher: Pascal Bestebroer
- Platform: iOS/Android
- Price: £1.99/$1.99
Fancy taking on a challenging platformer that's never the same a second time around? Enjoy the generated levels of Meganoid
, discover items, enhance your character, and decide just how you'll take on the challenges ahead.
MEGA MAN (Multiple)
- Publisher: CAPCOM
- Platform: iOS/Android
- Price: 99p/99c a piece
If you're a big fan on the old games you can follow Mega Man on his journeys all over again on iOS and Android. Taste a little bit of gaming history with this classic platformer, especially now that it doesn't perform as bad as it did when the games first came to mobile. Mega Man Mobile
- iOS
/AndroidMega Man 2 Mobile
- iOS
/AndroidMega Man 3 Mobile
- iOS
/AndroidMega Man 4 Mobile
- iOS
/AndroidMega Man 5 Mobile
- iOS
/AndroidMega Man 6 Mobile
- iOS
/Android
Million Onion Hotel
- Publisher: Onion Games
- Platform: iOS/Android
- Price: £2.99/$2.99 or cheaper
Truthfully, I don't know what is even going on in this puzzler but I know it's so crazy it's wonderful. You've got a detailed story to follow along with and a shocking ending, 70 Story cards, 30 hidden characters, 30 enemies/gimmicks, and the ability to plan diagonally, vertically, and horizontally.
Noodle Cake Studios-central
As if this list wasn't grand enough, Noodlecake's doing us all a solid this holiday season by giving Android-users a little love.
Whether these deals will be arriving on iOS, I can't say right now, but I'll keep you updated if they do. The Bug Butcher - 89p/99cCaterzillar - 89p/99c
Death Road to Canada - 89p/99crealMyst - 89p/99cRiven: The Sequel to Myst - 89p/99cWayward Souls - 89p/99c
OK Golf
- Publisher: Okidokico Entertainment
- Platform: iOS
- Price: 99p/99c
Fancy playing a game of golf but don't have all the time in the world? You might want to pick up this little gem while it's hot, then. Short rounds, addictive play, inspired by classic golfing destinations, oh my!
Party Hard
- Publisher: tinyBuild
- Platform: Android
- Price: £5.49/$6.49
Have you ever been kept up until the early hours of the morning by next door's absolutely banging house party? Well, live out your wildest (and slightly disturbing) fantasies as you enter each party-tastic location and murder all of the guests without getting caught.
Phoenix Wright (Multiple)
- Publisher: CAPCOM
- Platform: iOS
- Price: Free
Take to the courtroom as rookie defence attorney, Apollo Justice, visiting crime scenes, questioning witnesses, and collecting evidence to prove your clients' innocence. Apollo Justice Ace AttorneyPhoenix Wright: Ace Attorney - Spirit of JusticePhoenix Wright: Ace Attorney - Dual DestiniesAce Attorney INVESTIGATIONS
You can also grab all four titles on Android while they're discounted down to £8.99/$11.99
.
Radiation City
- Publisher: Atypical Games
- Platform: iOS/Android
- Price: £2.99/$2.99 or cheaper
Forty years after the Chernobyl disaster, destiny brings you to Pripyat where you'll untangle a deep story, take on a mystery, try to save your loved one, and deal with all of the bad things coming your way, friend.
Riddlord: The Consequence
- Publisher: Amrita Studio
- Platform: Android/iOS
- Price: £2.89/$2.99 or cheaper
If you're a fan of The Room
games and enjoy an interesting, 3D puzzler, you may want to give this one a crack. Play as Jack Reed and solve a multitude of puzzles to find your missing son, Spark.
The Room Trilogy
Speaking of The Room
, all three of the games are going dirt cheap on iOS right now. If you're a serious lover of physical puzzlers which make your brain hurt, these titles are three you'll want to pick up.The Room
- 49p/99cThe Room Two
- 99p/99cThe Room Three
- £1.99/$1.99
RunGunJumpGun
- Publisher: Good Shepherd Entertainment
- Platform: iOS
- Price: 99p/99c
Don't expect this one to hold your hand and you're cast into a beautifully difficult experience with over 120 levels of mayhem ahead of you. Space? Check. Non-stop action? Check? Two button gameplay? Check.
Rush Rally 2
- Publisher: Brownmonster Ltd.
- Platform: Android
- Price: 69p/99c
Are you gagging for a decent racing game on mobile which delivers both authentic rally simulation and a huge variety of tracks, cars, and condition to mess around in? Better make a pit stop and pick up this gem while it's going even cheaper, then.
Shadowmatic
- Publisher: TRIADA Studio
- Platform: iOS
- Price: £1.99/$1.99
Dig into the darkest depths of your imagination in this abstract, shadow-manipulating puzzler. Not only will you be faced with a relaxing, engaging experience, you'll also get to combine neat, unique gameplay, with a stunning atmosphere and accompanying soundtrack.
Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic
- Publisher: Aspyr Media
- Platform: iOS/Android
- Price: £4.99/$4.99
Yes, in the wake of The Last Jedi
it's about time we got some Star Wars sales, eh? KOTOR
is a classic, letting you dive straight into an engaging RPG experience as you fight to save/destroy the Jedi Order.
Steredenn
- Publisher: Pixelnest Studio
- Platform: iOS
- Price: £1.99/$1.99
Need a frenetic space shooter to help ease yourself into a Christmas day food coma? Steredenn
may be everything you're looking for, as it offers up stunning pixel art, huge boss battles, and never-ending combat to say the least.
Suburbia
- Publisher: Bezier Games
- Platform: iOS/Android
- Price: 99p/99c or cheaper
Build up industrial, commercial, civic, and residential areas in this competitive board game. Though it may be tempting to get ahead of your opponents, don't rush into building big straight away as the market's ever-changing and you could damage both your funds and reputation if you're not careful.
Tengami
- Publisher: Nyamyam
- Platform: iOS
- Price: £1.99/$1.99
As if something described as 'a game inside a pop-up book' hasn't grabbed your attention, Tengami is an atmospheric puzzler filled with papery puzzles to solves and a gorgeous world to discover.