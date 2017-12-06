Bridge Constructor Portal meshes structural engineering and Aperture Technology

The game arrives on Mac, PC, Linux, iOS, and Android on December 20th, while the console release, including Nintendo Switch, will be available in 2018.

Headup Games has certainly been a sneaky beast with this development and today it's been revealed that Bridge Constructor Portal will shortly be coming to mobile, PC and consoles.Though the information's a little lacking in detail at the moment, Bridge Constructor Portal takes on the laws of structural engineering and mixes it with some delicious Portal goodness.You'll roll through test chambers, all the while overlooked by GLaDOS, while you figure out how to get your Aperture trucks across each hazard. Though you'll have the usual bridge construction lark to deal with, you've also got classic Portal mechanics to take into account too.Players are already responding to the news online and the response... isn't too great judging by the trailer's comments on YouTube. Most of them are receiving the news along the lines of 'I hope this is a joke' and 'Where's Portal 3?'