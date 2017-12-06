  • arrow
    LOG IN 
    • Log in using an option below.
         
      Forgot password?
      Login with Facebook
      Sign in with Twitter

  • REGISTER
ABOUT US
Shop Contact Us Submit Videos Who Are We? Hall Of Fame Advertising With PG Games Archive
BEST GAMES
Best games on iPhone Best games on iPad Best games on Apple Watch Best games on Android
FREE STUFF
Best free games on iPhone Best free games on iPad Best free games on Apple Watch Best free games on Android Competitions
GAME SALES
iPhone game sales iPad game sales Apple Watch game sales Android game sales
UPDATED GAMES
Latest iPhone game updates Latest iPad game updates Latest Apple Watch game updates Latest Android game updates
NEW RELEASES
New iPhone games New iPad games New Apple Watch games New Android games
MORE PG SITES
PG.biz PG FRANCE PG GERMANY PG Game Guides PG GameHubs PG Connects
MORE SM SITES
AppSpy 148 Apps Android Rundown iPhone Quality Index iPad Quality Index Android Quality Index Swipe Magazine Best App Ever Awards
PARTNERS
Metacritic
GameRankings
Pocket Gamer on NewsNow
GamesTracker
dx.net
UK Mobile Pages Directory
Skinflint Price Comparison
Android header logo

 ANDROID NEWS - UPCOMING

Printable version | Send to a friend

Bridge Constructor Portal meshes structural engineering and Aperture Technology

Coming to iOS and Android later this month

Summary News Review Screens Videos Articles Tips  
Product: Bridge Constructor Portal | Publisher: Headup Games
For: Android   Also on: iPhone, iPad
 
Headup Games has certainly been a sneaky beast with this development and today it's been revealed that Bridge Constructor Portal will shortly be coming to mobile, PC and consoles. 

Subscribe to AppSpy on

Though the information's a little lacking in detail at the moment, Bridge Constructor Portal takes on the laws of structural engineering and mixes it with some delicious Portal goodness. 

You'll roll through test chambers, all the while overlooked by GLaDOS, while you figure out how to get your Aperture trucks across each hazard. Though you'll have the usual bridge construction lark to deal with, you've also got classic Portal mechanics to take into account too. 

Players are already responding to the news online and the response... isn't too great judging by the trailer's comments on YouTube. Most of them are receiving the news along the lines of 'I hope this is a joke' and 'Where's Portal 3?'

The game arrives on Mac, PC, Linux, iOS, and Android on December 20th, while the console release, including Nintendo Switch, will be available in 2018.
 
Reviewer photo
Emily Sowden 6 December 2017
Have your say! Related stories  
POPULAR STORIES
RECENT COMMENTS
Launch
Quatros Origins out on iOS and Android now
Developers Corner
Launch
Zen Blocks is relaxing new mix of Tetris with Match 3 for puzzle fans!
Developers Corner
Launch
Artbreak - are you ready for a relaxing yet challenging puzzle game?
Developers Corner
General
The top 3 android phones for on-the-go player
Developers Corner
Launch
Assault Breaker lands on iOS and Android
Developers Corner
Launch
King of Booze: Drinking Game looks to be your ideal weekend companion
Developers Corner
Launch
New exciting physics puzzler ROTO now available to download for free
Developers Corner
Preview
Deep Sea Slots
Brus Media
General
Can videogame violence actually make the world a safer place?
Happylatte
General
No Deposit Bingo
Brus Media
Launch
Dubstep Hero
Brus Media
Launch
Robo & Bobo - New iOS & Android Release Coming Soon
Nice Touch Games
LATEST NEWS
LATEST VIDEOS
VIDEO REVIEWS
Running!